Most coders today might prefer writing leetcode on something popular like Sublime, Visual Studio Code, or Atom, but the old-school OGs know it’s the driver, not the car. Posturing aside, modern source code editors offer a lot more productivity tools that enable you to code faster, but for those who love Notepad++, there is no better replacement. After all, are you even a real coder unless you have 65 tabs of unfinished projects open on Notepad++?
As much as older programmers love it, Notepad++ is a good editor to start your coding journey with. It’s a Windows-only app, which means you can’t run these files if you upgrade to a MacBook.
Notepad++ is easy enough to install on your computer. If you’re running Windows 11, you have to download the 64-bit version, whereas depending on your system, you can also download the 32-bit versions for Windows 10 and lower.
Installing Notepad++ on Windows
Here are the steps to install Notepad++ on your Windows machine:
- Open your browser and navigate to www.notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/.
- On this page, you will see a list of versions — choose the top option, which is the newest version of Notepad++.
- On the downloads page, you will also see the release date. Below this, you have a section titled Download 64-bit x64.
- Further down, you can view different download options — choose between an installer files or zip files, as per your requirements.
- If you want to install the file on your current machine, download the installer. If you want to download a zip file to copy and use on a different system, you can download a zip file.
- If you scroll a bit more, you can also see 32-bit options as well as an ARM64 option, for ARM-based PCs.
- Once you click on the installer and pick a save location, the download begins immediately. Once it downloads, go to the folder you downloaded it to, and double-click the installer file to run it.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to set it up, and soon enough Notepad++ will be live on your screen.
- To launch this app in the future, either use the desktop shortcut or type notepad++ into your Windows search bar.
That’s it! It’s extremely simple to install Notepad++ on your PC. You are now ready to use this source editor for coding and building apps. With its user-friendly interface, extensive features, and support for various programming languages, Notepad++ is a powerful tool for both beginners and seasoned coders.