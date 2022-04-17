How to download Spotify music onto your Apple Watch

Music is an important element of our daily lives. Whether we’re going through unbearable heartbreaks never experienced before, celebrating moments of joy, or just winding down — there’s a music track that matches this particular mood. More notably, we tend to listen to energetic songs when we’re exercising or commuting. Apple Music supports downloading tracks to the company’s watch for offline listening. This enables you to leave your iPhone at home when going for a jog, without missing out on the beats — assuming you have Bluetooth earbuds to connect to your watch. Spotify recently followed suit and started offering a similar feature for its Premium users. Here’s a detailed guide on how to download Spotify music onto your Apple Watch.

Before we get started, you must ensure that you’re subscribed to Spotify Premium. That’s in addition to having an Apple Watch Series 3 (or later) running watchOS 6 (or newer). Update Spotify from the App Store, then follow the steps below:

Launch the Spotify app on your iPhone.

Head to the playlist you would like to download onto your Apple Watch.

Click on the 3-dot menu button.

Select Download to Apple Watch.

A pop-up will inform you that the download process has started. You can check the progress through the Spotify app on your Apple Watch.

If you change your mind and decide to delete a playlist, you can remove it from your Apple Watch through the same 3-dot menu.

When you want to listen to your offline Spotify library on watchOS, simply connect Bluetooth earbuds to your Apple Watch. Launch Spotify on the tiny screen — where you will be greeted by the Now Playing screen.

Swipe from the left edge of the screen to the right. There you will find the Downloads section that includes your offline music.

Being able to listen to Spotify Music on our WiFi-only Apple Watches is such an underrated feature. Gone are the days of needing to carry a phone around when going out for a run. It’s worth noting, though, that Spotify doesn’t support downloading the Liked Songs playlist — for whichever reason. It’s kind of baffling because this playlist is semi-auto-generated and just needs users to like their favorite tunes, making it very easy to create a loop of your favorite tracks without a second thought. If you do want to download your liked songs on Spotify, you will need to create your own playlist, add songs that you like to it, then follow the steps listed above to download it.

