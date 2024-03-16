It can be frustrating if you want to watch a video on your Mac but don’t have Internet connectivity, like on a plane or in a public place without a free, secure, or fast Wi-Fi connection. Technically, you can download a video from YouTube for offline viewing just like you could with a streaming service like Netflix (with the appropriate subscription). However, there are some legalities to consider, and doing so faithfully requires a YouTube Premium subscription. Here’s what you need to know.

How to download YouTube videos on a Mac with YouTube Premium

A YouTube Premium subscription is the simplest and best way to download videos for offline viewing.

Find the video you want to download. You can tap this as long as the video has a Download link below it (a down-facing arrow with a line under it). Choose the desired video quality based on what’s available, wait for the video to download, and then watch at your leisure.

Note that, as with any content on the Internet, you will need to have an active Wi-Fi connection to download the video. But once downloaded, you can watch it from your Mac anywhere without an Internet connection.

There are some restrictions, however. Downloaded videos are only available to play for up to 29 days after you download them (only 48 hours in some countries and regions). Once you reconnect, you can check the YouTube app to see if there are any changes to the video or if it’s still available to download. If it’s no longer available for offline playback, you won’t be able to watch it anymore. The next time you sync your Mac, the video will disappear. If it is still available and you have never watched it, you can download it again.

YouTube Premium has a two-month trial period, so you can try it out before committing to the long term.

Is it legal to download YouTube videos?

Now comes the big question: is it legal to download videos from YouTube? Technically, no. Google’s terms of service clearly state that while content can be accessed for information and personal use, it is only “as intended through the provided functionality of the service.” That means streaming live. The terms explicitly state that “you shall not download any content unless you see a ‘download’ or similar link displayed by YouTube on the service for that content.”

The way around this is with YouTube Premium, which lets you use that download button. A subscription is $13.99 per month (at the time of this writing), or you can save with an annual, family, or student plan. If it’s discovered that you are using a third-party downloading service to download videos without a subscription, your Google account could be terminated. So, it’s a use-at-your-own-risk scenario.

However, there’s a gray area regarding videos that lie within the public domain and are not copyrighted, as well as clips that fall under the Creative Commons license. Homemade videos from your friends and family who would not object to you downloading them may also be okay to download. These folks would certainly not take legal action against you for doing so for your personal use, and downloading such content likely wouldn’t raise any red flags. But keep in mind the stated rules before you attempt to do this.

How to download YouTube Videos on a Mac without YouTube Premium

Technically, you are not permitted to download content from YouTube without a Premium subscription (more on the legalities below). However, there are some exceptions, and if the video you want to download meets these, you can download it using a YouTube downloading application. Some of the most popular ones include 4K Video Downloader, TubeMate, and VLC Media Player.

Search for the video you want, copy the URL, and paste it into the downloader app you have chosen. Select the folder where you want the video to be saved and export the file. Once it's finished downloading, look in the selected folder. The download speed will depend on the speed of your Internet connection and the size of the video file.

How to screen capture a YouTube video

There is technically a way to capture a YouTube video on your Mac using the screen capture tool. You might want to use this for a video that isn't copyrighted (like one in the public domain) or to capture a video posted by a friend or family member, for example, to share in a group chat. But once again, you need to consider legalities.

Open the video you want and select Command + Shift + 5. Move the cursors to expand or contract, and select the window you want to record or record the entire screen. Once you have the window you want, select Options and choose MacBook microphone as the audio source. Select Record. Play the video and keep the recording running. Once the video or selection of content you want to record is over, stop the screen recording by selecting Command + Shift + 5 again and choosing Stop Recording. Rename the file.

Download with caution

Like every other streaming service, YouTube offers simple downloading tools with its Premium subscription, allowing for offline downloads with the appropriate subscription tier. Sure, there are always ways around these rules. But use downloading capabilities via third-party apps and your Mac's screen record feature with caution.

Also, many places offer free public Wi-Fi, and wireless carriers offer ample data plans. Wi-Fi is even pretty common nowadays in airplanes with a small sign-on fee. So, you should be able to connect pretty much anywhere. You can always leverage your smartphone's hotpot to watch from a MacBook laptop or even a Mac computer indoors where Wi-Fi isn't available. Connect your phone to your computer and use the data plan you already pay for to watch via cellular connection. Just keep on top of your data usage: you'll only want to do this sparingly.

Otherwise, downloading YouTube videos on one of the best Macs can be useful in certain situations. Just be wary of the risks when downloading or screen capturing. Is it worth the possibility of losing all your access to Google services? For peace of mind, if you want to download lots of content, try YouTube Premium and pay to play.