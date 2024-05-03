The debate of whether Google Maps or Apple Maps is the better choice is a fierce one, but it's Apple Maps that ships with all the best iPhones right out of the box. That, by itself, makes Apple Maps a great choice of navigation software for iOS 17 users. There are thousands of locations stored in Apple Maps, but what happens if you need to get somewhere that isn't on the map? This kind of situation is where dropped pins come into play. Apple Maps lets you drop a pin anywhere on the map, instantly providing access to that specific location's address, coordinates, and more. On top of that, you can get directions to your dropped pin, save it to a guide or favorites, or even share it with others. Here's everything you need to know about dropping pins in Apple Maps.

How to drop a pin in Apple Maps

Dropping a pin in Apple Maps takes seconds, and can be helpful in finding the exact address or location of a spot on the map. Here's how to do it:

Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone. Press and hold on an area of the map to drop a pin. A location card will open showing the address and coordinates for your dropped pin. The dropped pin will be saved in the Apple Maps app until you remove it by tapping the red Remove button. Close

Everything you can do with dropped pins

After you've dropped a pin, there are a few things you can do with it in Apple Maps. They can be saved for later, downloaded, moved, shared, and more. Here's the full rundown:

Directions: Either tapping the blue button for your default mode of transportation or tapping the blue arrow beside the pin's address will start directions to the location of your pin.

Either tapping the for your default mode of transportation or tapping the beside the pin's address will start directions to the location of your pin. Download: Choosing this option will prompt you to download the map area around your dropped pin for offline use.

Choosing this option will prompt you to download the map area around your dropped pin for offline use. Move: You can open a satellite view of the location around your dropped pin and move it to the correct location using this button. Close

You can open a satellite view of the location around your dropped pin and move it to the correct location using this button. More: In this menu, you can add the dropped pin to Guides or Favorites .

In this menu, you can add the dropped pin to or . Share: By tapping the share icon, you can share with friends, family, other devices, and more. Close

Why you might want to drop pins on iPhone

Dropped pins in Apple Maps serve a very specific purpose, and that's for saving and finding locations that are not listed in the Apple Maps app by default. For example, if you need to get to a specific spot in a remote area, there isn't going to be an exact location in Apple Maps you can search for. However, by using your iPhone to drop a custom pin in Apple Maps, you can still get to where you need to go. Dropping a pin will give you the exact address and coordinates for any location on the map, and Apple Maps can help you get there. It's an invaluable tool for iPhone users that'll come in handy if Apple Maps doesn't have a default location card for the place they want to go.

