How to Easily Bypass Samsung FRP with UnlockGo

Nearly everyone has some form of security on their phone to prevent unwanted eyes from accessing their data. This comes in the form of fingerprints, lockscreens, face unlocking, and more. While these are effective at keeping your information safe, they can be a nuisance when you’ve accidentally locked yourself out of your phone. These situations can be caused by forgetting your password, too many unlock attempts, or a software situation like a factory reset. With iToolab UnlockGo, you can bypass almost any Android lock and get back into your phone, including that annoying FRP lock that shows up on Samsung devices.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While there are many different solutions that offer lockscreen bypass services, UnlockGO supports Android 12 devices, which few other products can provide. The process is simple enough that anyone can use it, removing the need for any sort of technical knowledge. There is no need for a Samsung account, alliance shield, a second phone, or any APK downloads. You can get started instantly by downloading iToolab UnlockGo.

Download iToolab UnlockGo for Android

One-Click Samsung FRP Bypass

FRP lock stands for Factory Reset Protection. This is a security measure put in place that is designed to prevent a thief from conducting a factory reset of a stolen phone. This is usually done in an attempt to reset a phone with a lock screen password. This will trigger the FRP lock, which will essentially disable the phone entirely. Once the lock is in place, you will not be able to boot into the phone’s operating system at all.

The FRP lock message will read: “This device was reset. To continue, sign in with a Google Account that was previously synced on this device.”

The FRP will ask for the Google account information that was most recently used on the device. If you know it, you can enter it and unlock your phone again. However, if you do not know this information, or have forgotten your password, you’re stuck at the FRP lock.

To bypass the FRP lock, use UnlockGo. This is the easiest way to restore a phone that has been locked with Samsung FRP. Here are the steps you need to take:

Step 1:

Download and install UnlockGo for Android, then connect your Samsung phone to your PC with a USB cable. Select the feature “Remove Google Lock(FRP)” and then click on the “Start” button to continue.

Step 2:

When you are presented with the following screen, choose the “All Android versions” option and click “Next”.

Step 3:

After a few seconds, you will see a pop-up window with these instructions. Use the secret code to access the hidden Samsung diagnostics menu.

Step 4:

After you’ve allowed the permission, the Google account verification screen should be bypassed in several seconds. The Samsung device will be rebooted automatically.

FRP Bypass benefits:

3 minutes to regain full access to Samsung phones and tablets.

No password requires to bypass the Samsung FRP lock.

Remove the previous Google account from your Samsung device.

Log in to a new Google account to enjoy all Google services.

Use Samsung device without limitations after unlocking FRP lock.

Remove all Android screen locks: PIN, Pattern, Password, Fingerprints, Face Recognition

If you’re experiencing a forgot PIN, password, pattern lock, or just bought a second-hand device that still has a lock, you’ll need to remove the lock to proceed. This process is made simple with iToolab UnlockGo. Here are all of the different types of locks that you can bypass using this software:

PIN

Pattern

Password

Fingerprints

Face Lock

With support for over 15 brands and more than 2,000 different phones, using UnlockGo is your best bet to recover a locked device.

When you use this method with older Samsung devices, you can unlock the device without any data loss. This will work on Samsung phones and tablets earlier than Samsung Galaxy S7. You can easily bypass the lockscreen while keeping all of the information on the phone intact.

UnlockGo is easier and more reliable than other solutions that offer lockscreen and FRP bypass. It’s a perfect solution for professionals, one-time users, or anyone that needs to quickly get passed a locked screen on an Android phone. Download iToolab UnlockGo for Android to get started.

Get 20% OFF with coupon code: LABR8F

Check out some of the other amazing software from iToolab:

iToolab AnyGo for iOS

Fake your GPS location on iPhone

Fake your GPS location on iPhone RecoverGo (WhatsApp)

Unique WhatsApp Recovery Software for both iPhone & Android

Unique WhatsApp Recovery Software for both iPhone & Android iToolab FixGo

Easily repair iOS update/system issues at home

We thank iToolab for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.