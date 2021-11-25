How to easily message unsaved WhatsApp numbers on iOS

WhatsApp is a popular, Meta-owned instant messaging (IM) app that connects iOS and Android users globally. Sometimes we spot the number of a business that we want to contact. Other times we might want to ask a random person about something. In both cases, we wouldn’t necessarily want to save their numbers, knowing that we likely aren’t going to text them again in the future. Saving their numbers and deleting them afterward is actually an avoidable process. Here’s how to easily message unsaved WhatsApp numbers on iOS using Shortcuts.

Creating the shortcut

Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

Click on All Shortcuts.

Tap the plus icon (+) in the top right corner.

Give your shortcut a name and choose an icon.

Click on the Search for apps and actions bar at the bottom of the screen.

Type Safari in the search field.

Click on Open URLs.

Tap on URL in the action you’ve just added.

Type wa.me/ in the text field.

Click on the Ask Each Time button right above the keyboard.

Tap on Done.

Click the play (triangular) button in the bottom left corner.

Type or paste the number you would like to message on WhatsApp, including the country code but excluding the plus (+) or two zeroes (00). So, for example, if you want to contact the number +1 (123) 456 7890, type it as 11234567890.

Tap on Done.

Press on Allow when the privacy alert pops up. This will only happen the first time you run the shortcut.

Afterward, you will directly be taken to the WhatsApp chat of the inserted number. This way you can chat with the person without needing to add them to your contacts.

Triggering the shortcut

Whenever you need to contact a number, copy it in the plain number format I’ve mentioned above.

Go to the Shortcuts app

Click on the shortcut to trigger it.

Paste the number.

Hit on Done, and you will instantly be taken to the WhatsApp chat.

A faster alternative is adding the Shortcuts widget to your Home Screen, clicking it, then following the rest of the usual steps.

While this may seem complicated to create, it’s only for the first time. Once it’s set up, the shortcut is easy to access and more convenient than manually typing the wa.me link in Safari or saving and deleting a number. This is an especially helpful timesaver if you often contact people you won’t be needing more than once, like asking different landlords about flat details when hunting for a new house, or contacting a shop for a non-recurring purchase.

