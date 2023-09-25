It happens to every Apple Watch owner at some point. You do a workout and log it through one of the best Apple Watches. But you see that it didn’t log properly, which can happen if you’re logging a workout from a third-party app. Or maybe you forgot to start the Watch until 15 minutes into your run and want to manually add that extra time to make sure the Watch logs the proper duration. Conversely, you might have gone for a walk, got home and parked on the couch to relax and forgot to end it, leading to extra minutes, even hours, of incorrect “workout” time. Perhaps you did a high-intensity cardio workout then realized you forgot to start the Watch. You can actually go into the Apple Health app on your iPhone and edit an Apple Watch workout, though there are limitations. You can also manually add a workout after the fact so it more accurately represents what you did and conversely, delete one that was added accidentally.

How to edit an Apple Watch workout

Open the Health app on your iPhone. Scroll down to and select Show All Health Data. Scroll all the way down to Workouts and select. 3 Images Close Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page and select Show All Data. Select the workout you want to edit. 3 Images Close Scroll to the bottom where it shows Related Samples. From here, you can select Total Active Energy, Average Heart Rate, Total Resting Energy, Segments (for a walking or running workout), total distance (for walking or running workouts), and other relevant data, depending on the type of workout. Tap Edit in the top-right corner and adjust as necessary. This might be to remove some distance stats when you already stopped the workout, for example. Tap Done once you’re finished. 3 Images Close

How to manually add an Apple Watch workout

Go to the Health app on iPhone. Select the Browse tab. Select Activity. Scroll down to Workouts and select. 4 Images Close Tap Add Data in the top-right corner. From here, select the Activity Type, Start and End date and time, calories (if you have honestly calculate them), and other parameters depending on the type of workout. For running, for example, this would be distance. Tap Add in the top-right corner. The workout is now added on your list and will also be viewable from the Apple Fitness app. 3 Images Close

How to delete an Apple Watch workout

Go to the Fitness app. In the Summary tab, select Show More under History. 2 Images Close Scroll to the workout you want to remove and swipe to the left until you see the Delete button and tap. You will be asked whether you want to Delete Workout & Data, Delete Workout Only, or Cancel. If you choose Delete Workout & Data, it will remove the record of the workout as well as any data stored in the Health app that came from that workout. If you choose to Delete Workout Only, it will remove only the workout but Health information from the logging, like if the workout helped you meet your Activity goals, will be retained. 3 Images Close Alternatively, go to the Health app and select the Browse tab. Select Activity. Scroll down to Workouts and select. 3 Images Close Scroll all the way down to Show All Data and select. Tap Edit in the top-right corner. Tap the red circle with a white line inside at the left of the workout you want to delete and Delete will appear to the right of it. Select to remove this workout. 4 Images Close

Limitations to editing workout data in Apple Watch

Keep in mind that you can’t necessarily edit a workout in Apple Watch to make it seem like you worked harder or burned more calories than you actually did. Once a workout is recorded, it’s pretty much set in stone.

But as noted above, there are small parameters you can edit. This is mostly, however, through deleting data. You can’t change your calorie burn from 150, for example, to 200 because you think you burned more. Apple Watch does the work for you, and the idea is that you should trust the calculations.

Adding and deleting Apple Watch workouts can come in handy

However, there are times when adding or deleting a workout is worthwhile. I have used both features many times. Sometimes when initiating a workout from a third-party app on Apple Watch, for example, it doesn’t register properly and I don’t notice until it’s too late. In this case, once the workout is done, I know my start and end time (since I’m using a timed program) as well as the type of workout, and I can manually add it.

This is merely for logging purposes, though. You won’t get the proper active and total calorie figures calculated for the workout, nor the heart rate status throughout. But at least you can keep track of what workout you have done when and for how long to maintain consistency.

With that said, if you have an idea of how many calories you burned, however, like through a secondary device, you can technically add these yourself when manually adding a workout. But to keep things honest, don’t try to guess unless you have another device that can confirm the numbers. Especially if you’re competing with friends in competitions; you don’t want to artificially inflate your figures!

Further, there have been times when I accidentally started a workout from the Watch, or started one and had to end early, and want to remove it from the list so it doesn’t look like I did something I didn’t. Being able to delete a workout that wasn’t really a workout is a great way to maintain your personal accountability and keep everything in your Apple Watch and with your Apple Fitness and Health apps in sync and truthful.

On the very morning that I wrote this article, in fact, I went for a walk, plopped my Apple Watch on the charger, and forgot to end the workout. Using the steps provided here, I was able to remove the additional walking stats. In this case, my 1.06-mile walk did not, in fact, take me 1 hour and 52 minutes to complete. It was actually about 15 minutes, and the Watch continued to run accidentally on the charger. (It’s worth noting Apple Watch will usually notice if you’re sedentary during a supposed activity and prompt you to end or pause it until you resume.)

Keep in mind that even though I could remove the extraneous data, the workout still showed a duration of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Once it’s logged, it’s logged. But under details, it does show that all data is from segment 1 while segment 2 has no data. Is this of value? If you take a deep dive into your stats, sure. Otherwise, the best rule to follow is to be diligent about logging workouts and turning them off when you’re done.

Editing, adding, and deleting an Apple Watch workout can be done on any Apple Watch, including the latest models with watchOS 10. This level of customization and control is what helps catapult Apple Watch to being one of the best smartwatches you can buy.