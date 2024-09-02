Key Takeaways Emulate DOS on your iPad using iDOS 3, a user-friendly front-end for the open-source DOSBox emulator.

DOS emulation has come a long way, and you can access quality DOS emulation on just about any device or even inside a browser, but until recently Apple's mobile devices were a no-go for emulation of almost any kind. Now, you can access the DOS library right on your Apple tablet.

How to emulate DOS on an iPad

Before Apple relaxed its attitude towards emulation on iOS and iPadOS, the only way to emulate DOS on an iPad was by jailbreaking it. Thankfully, that's no longer the case, and all you need to do is get an app from the app store. In this case, I'm using iDOS 3, which is not a free app, but it only costs about a dollar and is well worth it in my experience so far.

iDOS 3 is based on the open-source DOSBox emulator. This is the same DOS emulator used by retro gaming storefronts such as GOG (Good Old Games) to allow us access to classic DOS video games on modern computers. What the developer of iDOS 3 has done is provide a friendly front-end for DOSBox, and has ensured good support for keyboards, mice, and controllers.

Before we can emulate anything on our iPad using iDOS 3, we need to get the DOS application on the tablet. There are lots of ways you can do this, but in this case I simply copied the folder containing a DOS game onto a USB flash drive, and then moved that folder to my iPad using the Files app. It doesn't matter where you save the application folder, as long as you remember its location for later. Incidentally, I sourced my game files from DRM-free copies I purchased on GOG (formerly Good Old Games). Once the game is installed on your computer, you can just copy the entire thing over to your iPad, but I leave the details of how to source the game data to you.

Now that the DOS application or game is on your iPad, here's how to run it using iDOS 3.

Open iDOS 3 and ensure your iPad is in portrait mode. Tap the picture of the floppy drive. Choose Folder. Navigate to the folder you saved earlier. Tap Open. You'll get a message that the folder has been mounted as drive D. Type D: and press Enter to change drives. Type the name of the executable file. In this case, it's Wolf3D.exe. Then press Enter.

The game should now run like normal. You can tap the virtual gamepad button in portrait mode to control the game that way.

Alternatively, you can use an external keyboard and mouse, which I much prefer.

When you change to landscape mode, you'll see a little toolbar pop up at the top of the screen.

You can configure all sorts of settings here. Tap the pin if you don't want it to disappear, but if it does, just tap the top edge of the screen. You can adjust all the virtual controls here, but the Bluetooth button is the most important here. If you have a Bluetooth controller, you can use this button to bind keys to buttons.

Simply hold the button on the controller you want to bind, and then press the corresponding key on the virtual keyboard. Now you're ready to play!

Why Emulate DOS on an iPad?

DOS has an absolutely enormous software library, and there's a lot in there that's still worth preserving and experiencing. While most people probably want to play DOS games, which is a great use case for an iPad, there's more to it than that. Of course, emulators like DOSBox are never 100% accurate or compatible, but for the most part, I've personally never run into anything that didn't work at all.

DOS was the early foundation of Windows, and while DOS isn't running underneath the Windows shell today, you can still see its DNA in the Windows Command Prompt and PowerShell. For someone like myself, who grew up in the DOS era before Windows, there will always be something nostalgic and familiar about DOS and its games and apps. I've dreamed of putting together a period-accurate retro DOS PC a few times, but like most people, I don't have the space or easy access to those old components. So having access to DOS software on my iPad, which is my most-used computer, is the next best thing and, in some ways, even better.