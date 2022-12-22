With the release of iOS 16.2, Apple introduced a handy new feature that further protects users' online data. Advanced Data Protection in iCloud end-to-end (E2E) encrypts 23 data types in the cloud, an increase from just 14. When a user enables this optional feature, data types like photos, notes, and device backups receive the E2E treatment, making it harder for unauthorized people to access this data.

Notably, though, if you get locked out of your Apple ID, the company can't help you recover these data types if you've enabled the feature. That's because not even Apple will have the keys to decrypt your stored data. As a result, the company forces users to set up an alternative Account Recovery method before enabling Advanced Data Protection in iCloud. Here's how to enable this feature on an iPhone or iPad.

How to enable Advanced Data Protection on iOS or iPadOS

Ensure you're running iOS/iPadOS 16.2 or later on your iPhone or iPad. Launch the Settings app. Click on the banner displaying your name at the very top. 3 Images Close Tap the iCloud section. Scroll down and click on Advanced Data Protection. Tap Turn On Advanced Data Protection after adding a Recovery Contact or Recovery Key through the Account Recovery menu at the bottom. You can similarly turn the feature off if you change your mind for whatever reason.

2 Images

Close

By default, iCloud E2E encrypts 14 data types. When enabling this feature, the number of affected categories increases to 23. Though, Apple mentions that this feature doesn't encrypt iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar because it needs to incorporate them into their respective global systems. That's in addition to data shared with other users, like iWork Collaboration and Shared Albums. The company seemingly doesn't include a full list of the encrypted data types, but apart from the aforementioned categories, we can assume that most (if not all) other main types are affected by the new E2E encryption.

If you lose access to your Apple ID, the Recovery Contact(s) you've set can help you gain access back. Alternatively, you can opt for a Recovery Key. Keep in mind, though, that if you lose access to all of your set recovery methods, you won't be able to recover your iCloud data.