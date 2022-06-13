How to enable Blood Pressure Sync on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers various health and fitness tracking features, some are not available for all users. Features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring are restricted to certain regions, and you can’t use them if your watch is paired with a non-Samsung device. Thankfully, there is a simple workaround to enable ECG and blood pressure monitoring on the Galaxy Watch 4.

The workaround uses a modded version of the Samsung Health Monitor app from XDA Senior Member Dante63. It bypasses the regional restrictions on the ECG and blood pressure monitoring features and enables the features even if you’re using your Galaxy Watch 4 with a non-Samsung device. Sadly, it has one significant drawback. If you’re using the modded Samsung Health Monitor app to enable blood pressure monitoring on your Galaxy Watch 4, you won’t be able to sync your blood pressure data with the Samsung Health app on your phone. Fortunately, Dante63 offers a solution for that as well. Follow the instructions provided below to enable BP sync on your Galaxy Watch 4.

How to enable BP Sync on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

To enable BP sync on the Galaxy Watch 4, you’ll need to download the file labeled SamsungHealth.zip from the Google Drive link provided below.

Download the SamsungHealth.zip file

Extract the folder labeled SamsungHealth from within the ZIP file and copy it to the Download folder on your phone. Check the extracted folder and its contents on your phone. Its path should look like “/Internal Storage/Download/SamsungHealth/FeatureManagerOn” or “/storage/emulated/0/Download/SamsungHealth/FeatureManagerOn.”

Note: Make sure you don’t delete this folder, or the BP sync feature will stop working.



Once that’s done, you’ll have to force stop the Samsung Health app on your phone. To do so, open its App info page and tap on the Force stop button. Tap on Force stop on the following pop-up to force stop the app.

Now open the Samsung Health app again and head over to its settings by tapping the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner and then tapping the Settings option.

On the Samsung Health app Settings page, scroll down to the About Samsung Health section and tap on it. On the following page, tap on the version till the Set Features and Developer mode buttons pop up.

Tap on the Set Features button and select the Health Analytics option on the following page. Switch to the DEV option in the Health Analytics server list and then scroll down to the DataPlatform option.

In the DataPlatform menu, tap on the toggle under the Developer mode option to turn it on.

Now, close the Samsung Health app from the recent apps screen, force stop it again by following the steps highlighted above, and then clear its cache.

Make sure the data permissions are enabled for the modded Samsung Health Monitor app by tapping on the hamburger menu icon on the app’s homepage, selecting the Data option in the following menu, and then enabling Data permission for the Samsung Health app.

BP sync should now work as intended, and your watch will now be able to sync your blood pressure data with the Samsung Health app.

Note that the blood pressure feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 should only be used as an indication for trends in blood pressure between regular checks by a healthcare professional. It is not a replacement for traditional methods of monitoring blood pressure. You should not take any clinical action based on the readings offered by the Galaxy Watch 4 without consulting a qualified healthcare professional.

