How to enable call recording on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Android users had to rely on third-party apps to record phone calls for the longest time. But these days, almost all Android OEMs natively offer call recording support on their devices, including Samsung. If you’ve recently purchased a Galaxy S22 series device and you’re not sure how to set up call recording on it, you’ve come to the right place. In this post, I’ll guide you through the process of recording phone calls on the Galaxy S22 series phones.

Before we continue, it’s important to note that there are laws against recording phone calls in certain regions. Make sure you follow local regulations and take permission from the other person on the line before recording phone calls. It’s also worth mentioning that the call recording feature is limited to certain regions. Therefore, you might not see the following settings on your device. If that’s the case, you’ll have to use a third-party app to record calls on your phone.

Navigate this guide:

How to enable automatic call recording on Galaxy S22 series devices

Setting up call recording on a Samsung Galaxy S22 series device is a rather straightforward affair. Just follow these steps to start recording calls on your new phone:

Open the Phone app from the app drawer

Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top right corner to open the drop-down menu.



Tap on Settings to open the Phone app settings.



On the following page, tap on the Record calls option.



Next, tap on the toggle next to the Auto record calls option to enable the feature.



Then tap on the Confirm button on the Terms and Conditions pop-up.



Once the toggle is enabled, tap on the Auto record calls option.



You should now see three options — All calls, Calls with unsaved numbers, and Calls with specific numbers. Pick one of these three options based on your requirement, and you’re done.



Your Galaxy S22 series device should now start recording calls based on the option you picked in the last step. To view recorded calls, follow the steps above to head back to the Record calls option in the Phone app settings. You should see a new Recorded calls option on this page. Tap on it to view all recorded calls.

How to manually record calls on Galaxy S22 series devices

If you don’t want to set up automatic call recording for some reason, you’d be glad to know that Samsung also gives you the option to record each call manually. To record calls manually, just follow these steps:

Make or receive a call on your Galaxy S22 series device.



Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top right corner of the call screen.



Tap on the Record call option in the overflow menu and then tap on Confirm in the Terms and Conditions pop-up.



Your phone should now start recording the current call. The recording will end up in the same Recorded calls section in the Phone app settings.



If, for some reason, the feature doesn’t work as intended, you can also record calls using the Google Phone app. To do so, follow the instructions provided in our guide to recording phone calls on Android. The guide also includes detailed instructions for devices from other manufacturers, like OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi, along with a list of third-party apps that you can use for the same purpose.

