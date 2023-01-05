Call recording is one of those features you'll never need until you need it. The good news is that many of the best Android phones come with a built-in call recorder that’s embedded into the default dialer app, making it easy to save those conversations for later. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also offers the ability to record phone calls. If you’re not sure how to access or use it, read on.

How to enable call recording on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

You can record calls automatically or manually. With the automatic option, you have the choice to record all incoming and outgoing calls or just selected numbers.

To enable automatic call recording on your Galaxy Z Flip 4, follow these steps:

Open the Phone app and click on the three-dot menu located in the upper right corner. Tap Settings. Scroll down and click on the Record Calls option. Enable the "Record calls automatically" option and select whether you want to record all numbers or just selected numbers.

If you don't want to record every phone call, you can use the manual option.

When you're on a call, tap the three-dot button in the upper left corner. 2 Images Close Hit the Record call button.

That's all there is to it. With these steps, you'll be able to record phone calls on your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 whenever you need to. Note that the call recording feature is prohibited in some countries and thus may not be available everywhere. In some countries, it's illegal to record phone calls without the consent of the other party. Make sure to comply with applicable laws in your region before using the call recording feature on your Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While there are plenty of third-party call recording apps on the Play Store, it's best to stick with the official option for privacy reasons. Another safe option is the Google Phone app, which also has a built-in call recording feature. Call recording works a little differently for each Android phone, as do the laws surrounding call recording. We discuss this a bit over here, but be sure to adhere to your local laws in order to avoid unwanted issues.

