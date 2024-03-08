Browser cookies are crucial to improving your web browsing experience on the internet. They're essentially just local packets of data your browser stores for each website you visit on your laptop or smartphone, saving various useful information for a personalized experience, and other things like user identification, etc. Almost all modern websites on the internet use cookies today to function properly, and it's important to ensure that you allow them to do so by enabling the setting in your web browser.

What's a browser cookie, and how does it work?

Each website you visit on the internet saves small pieces of information on your web browser called cookies. They're essentially just bits of text, which can contain anything ranging from user ID, session ID, or any other information that's specific to your experience. When you visit a website and enable the dark mode on it, for instance, it may store that particular setting preference on your computer with a cookie, so it can serve you the page in dark mode the next time you visit it on the same computer. The same goes for some other elements that you may have interacted with.

You can always clear the saved cookies from your computer, but doing so will remove all your preferences and the sites won't remember the settings that you may have saved. This is also true for sites that you may have logged in with an account, so clearing will log you out of the sites as well. Cookies have existed for years, and sites have been using them to give you a good experience for quite some time now. All web browsers — including Google Chrome — allow cookies by default, so there's a good chance you already have hundreds of cookies stored in your browser right now. But if at any point someone disabled cookies in your Chrome browser, and you don't know how to enable them, or if you simply want to check whether cookies are enabled, then here's how to do it.

Enabling cookies in Google Chrome

To enable cookies in Google Chrome:

Open Google Chrome and click the three-dot icon located in the top right corner. Click Settings. Click the Privacy and security option on the left side menu, and then select site settings. Scroll down till you find the Third-party cookies option under the Content section. Click Allow third-party cookies option, if it's not already selected, to enable cookies.

Enable cookies in Chrome for a seamless browsing experience

While it is entirely optional to enable cookies in web browsers like Google Chrome, I'd say it's worth enabling to have a better web browsing experience. You can always go back and revisit the cookies you have enabled along the way while browsing, and selectively disable the cookies you no longer need.