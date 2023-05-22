The home screen of an Apple TV, one of the best media streaming devices, is bold and bright. But sometimes, you want something more muted. Maybe it’s during a late-night TV binge session or simply to match your mood. It could also be related to your vision preferences or particularly sensitive eyes.

There is an alternative to accommodate this, and it’s called Dark Mode. It’s a perfect option for those late-night viewing sessions when you can’t sleep or if you feel like the grayish, bright background is just too much. Invoking Dark Mode on Apple TV is a simple process that only requires a few steps.

How to enable Dark Mode on Apple TV

Open the Apple TV on your big screen. Go to Settings. Go to General. Go to Appearance. There, you can choose between Light, Dark, or Automatic. If you select Automatic, the appearance of the Home screen will automatically shift from Light to Dark in daytime versus nighttime hours. Select Dark first to try it out. Once you select Dark, you’ll instantly see the screen change. Return to the main Apple Home screen, and you’ll see the Dark Mode enabled.

Dark Mode on Apple TV is a nice change from the bright white background, and some might even prefer it during the daytime, too. For most, however, it’s the option you’ll want for nighttime viewing. While it’s a good idea to steer clear of watching too much TV right before bed if you are indulging once in a while right before it’s lights out or aimlessly scrolling through YouTube videos, Dark Mode as you navigate menus can put less stress on your eyes.

Did you know, by the way, that you can also enable Dark Mode on iOS and iPadOS as well as on macOS? It’s a great feature to use across your Apple devices. Try it out, and you might find you prefer it as the default overall.