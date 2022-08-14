How to enable full-screen album art on the iPhone Lock Screen on iOS 16

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major upgrades to the Cupertino firm’s operating systems pack plenty of major changes. These include an overhauled, customizable Lock Screen on iPhones, along with widgets. Meanwhile, M1 iPads received resizable app window support. Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the new iPhone Lock Screen is full-screen album art. Many nostalgic fans appreciate Apple reintroducing this feature — after it had removed it years ago. The revisited addition now arrives as an optional setting. So you get to decide between sticking to compact album art in the audio player or unleashing the album cover as full-screen art. Here’s how to enable full-screen album art on the iOS 16 Lock Screen.

Enabling large album art on the iOS Lock Screen

Ensure that your iPhone is running at least iOS 16.

Launch the music streaming app of your choice. This could be Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, etc.

Play any music.

Lock and wake your iPhone to view the Lock Screen or simply swipe down from the top.

Tap on the compact album art in the audio player.

Voila! Now the album art will appear in its large form on your iOS Lock Screen.

If you dislike how it looks, simply tap the full-screen album art, and iOS will revert it to the compact form.

Personally, I almost always keep this feature enabled — as it makes the music experience more immersive. I sometimes temporarily disable it if I’m receiving plenty of time-sensitive notifications to focus on their content. It’s great to see Apple reintroduce this dearly-missed feature as an optional setting. Users are no longer forced to stick to a single view in this department.

Will you be using the full-screen album art feature on iOS 16? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.