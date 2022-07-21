How to enable Glyph-lighting music visualization on the Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 is undoubtedly one of the most unique-looking smartphones we’ve seen in a while. Its transparent back panel and Glyph-lighting interface help it stand out from the competition and unlock some cool (albeit gimmicky) features in the process. For instance, you can use the Glyph-lighting interface as a notification LED with contact-specific customization options or a battery level indicator while charging. In addition, it also offers a Flip to Glyph feature that puts your phone on silent mode when you place it face down on a surface and only shows incoming notifications via the Glyph-lighting interface. But that’s not all it has to offer.

The Nothing Phone 1’s Glyph-lighting interface also has a music visualization feature, which syncs the LEDs to music played through the phone’s speakers. However, you won’t find it in the Glyph interface settings on the device. For some reason, Nothing has hidden the feature by default, and you have to perform the following actions to enable it on your device.

Enable Glyph-lighting music visualization on the Nothing Phone 1

Follow these steps to enable the music visualization feature on your Nothing Phone 1:

Open the Contacts app and create a new contact named “Abra.”



Head over to Glyph Interface settings and select the “Ringtones” option.



On the following page, select “Add a contact,” assign any ringtone for the contact you created in the first step and select “Save.”



You should now see a new “Music visualization” option in the Glyph Interface settings under the Advanced features header.



Select the new option and, on the following page, tap on the toggle to enable it.



That’s it. You’re all set. Now, all you need to do is play music through the phone speakers and watch the Glyph-lighting interface light up in sync with the song. See the feature in action in the video embedded below.

To disable the feature, all you need to do is head back to the Glyph Interface settings and turn off the Music visualization option. The Music visualization remains available after you turn it off so long as you don’t delete the contact you created in the first step.

What do you think of the Music visualization feature on the Nothing Phone 1? Let us know in the comments section below.

