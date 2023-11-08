Nvidia DLSS technology paves the way for some incredibly detailed graphics, even on older 20-series graphics cards. As ray tracing becomes more popular, so does DLSS. Nvidia recently released DLSS 3.5, which works on all RTX cards. This is great news considering DLSS 3.0 worked only with 40-series GPUs.

Despite being in use for years now, many games still don't take advantage of DLSS. Additionally, there is no official list of DLSS-compatible games, though the number of titles is growing. The downside is that DLSS must be manually enabled in every compatible game.

Before enabling DLSS in a game, it is important to make sure that the GPU is up to date. This is most easily done through the Nvidia GeForce Experience application.

Open Nvidia GeForce Experience Click on the Drivers tab at the top left of the screen. Look for a Download button in the middle of the screen. Otherwise, you will see a message saying the drivers are up to date. Once finished downloading, click the Express Installation button to update the drivers. After the installation is complete, exit GeForce Experience.

How to enable Nvidia DLSS in a video game

Unfortunately, you don't automatically get the benefits of DLSS with most games. Instead, you must enable DLSS in each game through its settings menu.

First, launch a game that supports DLSS. Open the Settings menu and go to the Graphics tab. Toggle DLSS to On. If you don't see DLSS, then you may first have to select an upscale method. Toggle through the upscale options until you get to Nvidia DLSS, then you should be able to select DLSS and a performance setting. Finally play the game and try to notice a performance difference. If you don't see a noticeable improvement, then check your FPS to see if it has gone up.

Using DLSS in a video game

There are so many questions about DLSS and ray tracing that many people wonder how big of a difference it actually makes. The impact really varies by game, but there should be a noticeable improvement. Most importantly, DLSS helps keep the game running smooth at higher resolutions, especially while ray tracing is enabled.

In the event that you cannot find the DLSS setting, it is a good idea to check for any updates from the developer. DLSS has come and gone from several games, including Fortnite. The good news is that many games coming out today are DLSS compatible. This ultimately provides an exceptional gaming experience, even with an older Nvidia GPU.