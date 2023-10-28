Secure Shell (SSH) is a popular network protocol used to remotely log in and share file transfers between your computer (the client) and the service (the server). It works across different operating systems, which means it also will work on Ubuntu Linux. So if you have a great desktop running Ubuntu, or a great Linux laptop and want to use SSH, all you have to do is fire up a Terminal and run a few commands. We'll guide you through the process right here.

How to enable SSH on Ubuntu

To enable SSH on Ubuntu, you'll have to have sudo permissions, network connectivity, and access to the terminal. Once you confirm you have all three of those, you can begin with the steps below. As a reminder, you can open the terminal with the Ctrl, Alt, and T commands. You also will have to press Enter after each command to confirm.

Type the command sudo apt update Enter your password. Type the command sudo apt install openssh-server Enter your password and press Y. SSH will start running automatically. You can confirm it's running with the command sudo systemctl status ssh If SSH is not running, type the command sudo ufw allow ssh. This will allow SSH through the firewall.

Once you complete the setup, you can get started by connecting with the command ssh username@ip_address. Replace username and ip_address with the username and IP address you want to connect to.

We hope you found this guide helpful, but keep in mind Ubuntu is pretty friendly towards developers in general. Other than SSH, you also can use other apps like Java, and even MySQL on Ubuntu. It's really a great open-source operating system, and it can do so much for you. But if you're not familiar, you can check out our guide to Ubuntu to learn more.