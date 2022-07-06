How to use Warm Light on your Kindle for comfortable nighttime reading

All recently released Kindle e-readers come with a built-in front light, which you can activate when reading at night or in the dark. If you like to read at bedtime, the blue light emitted by the white front light may disrupt your sleep or lead to eye strain.

Thankfully, some Kindle models come equipped with Warm Light that adds a nice yellow-orange tint to the display for a comfortable reading experience. Similar to your phone’s night mode, the feature cuts down on harsh blue light. Here’s how to activate it.

Which Kindle e-readers support Warm Light?

Unfortunately, only select Kindle models support Warm Light.

Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen

Kindle Oasis (2019)

Apart from the above two models, the feature isn’t currently available on other Kindle e-readers. Since the Warm Light feature requires a series of amber LEDs in addition to the white LEDs for the front light, it can’t be backported to older models with a software update.

How to activate Warm Light on Kindle

If you own a Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen or Kindle Oasis (2019), you can enable the Warm Light feature in a few steps.

To enable Warm Light from the home screen, tap on the drop-down arrow. If you’re reading a book, tap anywhere in the top portion.

Below the Quick Actions toggles, you’ll see a slider for adjusting warmth.

Drag the warmth slider or tap on the Plus or Minus buttons to adjust the screen temperature.

The screen will turn yellowish or orangish depending on the intensity of warmth you’ve set.

You can also set an automatic or manual schedule for Warm Light. To enable it, bring down the Quick Actions panel and tap on the Schedule button next to the warmth slider. Select Automatic if you want to have Warm Light gradually change with sunset and sunrise. Or, use the manual mode to create a custom start and end time for warm light.

Prolonged exposure to blue light at night is shown to decrease the level of melatonin, a chemical that controls sleep and wake cycles. This could disrupt your sleep schedule and make it harder to fall asleep. If you like to read on your Kindle at bedtime, use the Warm Light feature to cut down on the hard blue light. If your Kindle doesn’t support the feature, you can use dark mode to reduce eye strain at night.