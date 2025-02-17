Whether your computer has an inbuilt mic array or you use a USB mic, audio interface, or headset, the microphone you are using will rarely suit your voice straight out of the box. When you want your voice to sound its best for recording audio or for livestreaming; knowing how to equalize or EQ your mic input is a handy skill to have. To start with, you don't need expensive software, hardware, or a deep understanding of audio, just your microphone, a free program, and a little bit of time.

What you need to EQ your microphone

Changing the tone of your mic is relatively quick

To get started with EQ'ing your microphone to get the best sound out of your voice, you'll want any microphone plugged into your computer and the following computer program downloaded:

Any microphone attached to your computer, whether inbuilt or plugged in as a peripheral

Equalizer APO downloaded

Equalizer APO See at Sourceforge

Time to EQ your mic

We're going to adjust general frequencies because, most of the time, simple tweaks are best