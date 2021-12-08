XDA Basics: How to erase all content and settings on macOS Monterey

For the longest time, erasing all content and settings on macOS was a hassle. There was no simple process to return your Mac to its original, “out-of-box” state. On iOS there has always been an option for that — making preparing an iPhone for resale a convenient process. Apple has finally added a similar option to certain Mac models in macOS Monterey. If you have a Mac with the M1 or T2 chips, then updating to the latest macOS version will allow you to take advantage of this new feature. Follow the steps below to erase all content and settings on macOS Monterey.

How to erase all content and settings on macOS Monterey

Ensure that you’re running macOS Monterey.

Launch the System Preferences app from the Apple logo menu, Launcher, or Spotlight Search.

Click on System Preferences in the menu bar.

Select Erase All Content and Settings.

Erase Assistant will prompt you to input your Mac’s password. Do so.

It will then inform you that all data will be deleted and that you’ll be signed out from Apple services. Hit Continue.

You will be asked to enter your Apple ID password.

After doing so, a final alert will warn you that you’re about to completely erase your Mac and that this action can’t be undone. Confirm that you want to do so.

Your Mac will restart a few times. Leave it plugged into a power source during the process and don’t click any buttons.

Once it’s done, you’ll be welcomed by the Setup Assistant. If you plan on reselling or giving your Mac away, hold on the power button until your Mac turns off. If you want to reuse the Mac, then go ahead and set it up like any other new Mac.

This new option to erase the data on your Mac doesn’t require you to reinstall the operating system when it’s done. It only erases user data and retains macOS in the process. Prior to Monterey, users had to reinstall the OS every time they erase their content and settings. Additionally, the process was significantly longer and more complicated. Reselling your Mac no longer requires advanced technical skills or a lot of time.

