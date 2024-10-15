Windows Photos has long been seen as the black sheep of Windows photo editing apps — but not anymore, thanks to some useful AI-powered features released earlier this year. Microsoft has been on an AI-focused mission lately, as Copilot is widely available on compatible Windows 11 PCs to support many tasks, from drafting emails to summarizing long articles and helping you find certain settings within the operating system.

But that's not all. With Microsoft's machine-learning model, Windows Photos now has several useful AI features to help edit images quickly and easily. Removing unwanted objects from photos is one standout feature. Say you're on vacation using a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, one of the best Android phones in 2024, capturing what you think is the perfect shot - but a pigeon is photobombing your masterpiece. Previously, you'd have to painstakingly remove the bird with an eraser tool and then blend in the surrounding environment. Now, thanks to Windows Photos' Generative Erase feature, you can simply drag over the pigeon, and it will be removed as if the bird was never there. In case you are unfamiliar with Windows Photos, we've compiled a simple guide below to help you get started.

How to erase an object in Windows Photos

Removing an object in Windows Photos is a straightforward task, requiring only a few simple steps. It's also just as easy to undo the changes made if you're not satisfied.

Launch Windows Photos by right-clicking on an image. Hover over Open With, then click on Photos. Click on Edit, found in the top-left corner of the app. Then hover over the Eraser icon and click it. You can adjust the brush size depending on the size of the object you want to erase. Click and brush it over the image, then release once you're done. Windows Photos will take a few moments to erase the object and fix the photo. Once this is done, your photo should look like the object was never there in the first place. You can also click the Undo icon to the left if you want the removed object to return.

AI can improve your editing workflow

Erasing objects in Windows Photos is just one way that AI can help while editing photos. The Adobe editing suite has also been introducing a lot of AI features through its Firefly machine learning model. For example, Generative Fill in Photoshop lets you replace the background from an image with a generated one; or, it can expand an image, which could work well for fitting certain shapes onto larger canvases.

With the wide range of AI tools available today in free apps like Windows Photos and paid software like Adobe Photoshop, it's clear that AI can be a powerful ally in your workflow. Spend your time on your creative efforts, instead of tracing precise outlines when AI can do the tedious part for you.