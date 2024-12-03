Expanding the capacity of even the best NAS is simple. Fill the enclosure with as many drives as it supports and add an external enclosure once the primary system is fully populated. Larger drives can replace smaller capacities as they reach their end of life, but there's also the possibility of using USB drives to expand capacity. Whether or not you should do this is a different matter altogether.

How to use USB drives with your NAS

Be sure to back everything up on your NAS and USB drive before doing anything. Even if you don't plan to format the drive, you may lose data. Back up, back up, and back up.

The process of adding a USB to your NAS is straightforward, regardless of NAS brand or OS. Simply connect the drive to the device and navigate to the respective disk management tool on the NAS. For Synology enclosures, head to Control Panel > External Devices > External Devices where all external devices can be managed, including formatting. For TerraMaster NAS, it's Control Panel > Storage Manager > External Storage. Operating systems such as TrueNAS and Unraid will treat the external drive as an internal unit, allowing you to add it to a pool.

You risk losing everything stored on the drive already, especially if planning to format it and use the drive as part of an existing pool. One thing to factor in when using USB-powered devices is additional wear and tear on the controller and other drive parts. These drives aren't designed for heavy NAS usage. I recommend using USB and external drives for backing up data or quick transfers rather than long-term usage.

Why you may not want to use USB drives

There are a few reasons why you shouldn't use USB drives for storing data on your NAS. Unlike internal drives (be it SSD or HDD), external drives such as USB flash sticks aren't designed for heavy data storage. They're great for quickly moving some files between systems or booting up an OS, but when hitting the controller hard with a storage pool, you run the risk of causing damage. This is because USB drive hardware isn't as robust as larger SSDs and HDDs. They're also affordable, usually costing $10 or less for a few GBs, compared to $60 or more for NAS-rated hard drives.

Another issue with USB drives is the unreliable connection between the storage modules and the host system. There can be instances where the drive may not mount correctly or disconnect mid-transfer. Depending on the manufacturer of the drive, the controller and firmware may be slightly buggy, resulting in a sub-optimal experience. You won't typically notice such issues when quickly moving files between a PC and a USB drive, but it becomes evident when the device is connected to a NAS for long periods. Your mileage will vary.

Good luck finding a USB drive with a capacity higher than 1TB. At this price point, you're encroaching on internal drive costs. Finally, they're simply not as fast. There's a small latency when moving data between a USB drive and the host system. Can you use a USB drive with your NAS to expand its capacity? Yes. Should you do this? Probably not.