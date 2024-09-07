If you've noticed that your Wi-Fi has slowed down, particularly at one end of your home, that's a clear indicator that your signal isn't going far enough. To combat this, you might think about picking up a Wi-Fi extender. Extenders turn your wireless signal into another node for devices to connect to, essentially extending your signal further than the router manages. But before you spend any money, did you know that Windows 10 and 11 have a built-in way of sharing the network they're connected to? A few apps can also create a virtual router and share your Wi-Fi connection, but they're not free, making the hardware extender better value.

How to use your Windows PC as a Wi-Fi extender

Yes, this works for laptops as well

If you need a quick boost of Wi-Fi strength and have a computer running Windows 10 or 11, you can temporarily turn it into a hotspot to share your Wi-Fi signal. This won't affect your computer's Wi-Fi signal much but will give you added range to the parts of your home closer to your PC. All you need is for your PC to be on and to change a few Windows Settings app settings.

While apps like Connectify Hotspot can turn your Windows PC into a Wi-Fi bridge or extender in a pinch, you're better off spending that money on a physical Wi-Fi extender or considering upgrading to a mesh network.

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Network & internet and select the Mobile hotspot option. Change the Share my internet connection from setting to Wi-Fi, make sure Share over is also set to Wi-Fi, and toggle the Mobile hotspot on. To change the hotspot name or password, select Edit and then make your changes in the pop-up menu.

Now, you can connect any device to the hotspot details you entered, extending your Wi-Fi range around your PC.

PC-extended Wi-Fi is a good quick fix

Using a PC to extend Wi-Fi isn't a perfect solution, as it generates a new network AP. So, your devices won't automatically switch over to your router as they get closer, as they would in a mesh network or series of extenders. Still, it's a free way to strengthen your Wi-Fi signal in other parts of your house while deciding how to increase your Wi-Fi coverage permanently.