So, you have a new (or rather, used) MacBook and you need to factory reset it. Perhaps the person who sold or gave it to you didn’t wipe the computer before handing it over. Or, perhaps you have an old MacBook that has been in storage, and you want to hand it over to a child who’s ready to use one at school. Whatever the reason, there’s a simple way to do it, even if you don’t have the password or happen to forget what it was.

How to factory reset a MacBook without a password

Turn off the Mac. With an Intel-based Mac, press and hold Command and R, then press the Power button and release Command and R once you see the Apple logo appear or you hear the signature chime. With an M-series Mac, press and hold the Power button until the start-up options screen appears. Select Options, then Continue. The macOS Utilities window will appear. Wait until the MacBook has fully booted in recovery mode then select Disk Utility. Select the Mac’s boot disk, usually called Macintosh HD. Select Erase. Create a name for the disk and format it as APFS. Select Erase again. Once you see confirmation that the disk has been erased, quit Disk Utility. From here, choose Reinstall macOS [version] to start over with a clean slate.

What happens with a factory reset?

When you factory reset a MacBook, it erases everything, including files, data, settings, and user account information. It effectively treats the MacBook as though it’s brand-new, having never been used. Unfortunately, there’s no way to wipe only certain data from a MacBook and keep others without an admin password.

Once you conduct this process and you reinstall the latest macOS that the MacBook supports, it may take some time before set-up mode finishes and the computer reboots. From there, you can set up a new admin user account. Make sure to keep the password somewhere secure where you can retrieve it.

Make sure it's signed out of iCloud

If you’re selling, trading, or giving away one of the latest MacBooks, or even an older model one, one of the things you should always do before getting rid of it is to wipe all data and run a factory reset. You should also sign it out of iCloud so that the device can be used by another person and doesn't remain locked to your account. If someone has forgotten to do this, the MacBook may still be locked to them in the cloud. You can contact them to release it from their iCloud account remotely, as it isn't easy to have Apple do this since they have strict security protocols.

However, if you just can’t remember the login password or don't know it, and the person has indeed signed out of their iCloud account, you can simply follow these steps to reset the user login information and the computer will be as good as new.