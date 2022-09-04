How to factory reset the Google Pixel 6a

There’s going to come a time when you’re going to need to reset your Google Pixel 6a. It could be to start fresh, or you might just want to sell it to a friend who doesn’t want to purchase a new Pixel 6a through a deal. Whatever the reason, a factory reset will wipe out all of the data on the phone. This not only includes personal information like pictures and memos but also system settings. Since this will delete everything, you will want to back up your data to an external source, whether on a computer or cloud storage. If you’re unsure how to back up your information, you can check out our guide on how to backup an Android device. With that said, let’s go ahead and walk through the steps of factory resetting your Google Pixel 6a.

The first order of business is getting into your settings menu. You’ll swipe from the top edge of the screen and make sure to pull down twice, as this will expose the settings icon which looks like a cog on the right-hand side. If you’re having trouble finding it, you can see icon is located above the XDA logo in the image above.

Once you are in the settings menu, you need to scroll to the bottom. You will head into the System menu, which again is highlighted by the XDA logo on the image to the right.

Once you are in the System menu, you will want to select the Reset Options menu, then head all the way to the bottom to Erase all data (factory reset). Don’t be afraid to move forward, as you will be prompted a couple more times before your Pixel 6a’s information is actually deleted.

These will be the final two screens that you will see before you erase all of your data. As a last precaution, you’ll want to double-check to make sure that your data has been backed up to an external source. This includes photos, music, videos, and other forms of personal information. If you have a PIN number you will be required to enter it before you tap Erase all data. Once you hit the last button, the phone should reset and you’ll be on the first screen of the setup menu.

So what are you going to do with your newly reset smartphone? Let us know! And for all of you around, we do recommend using a Google Pixel 6a case.