Here’s how to factory reset the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

You don’t have to reset your phone too often, but you may find yourself in situations where hard resetting the phone is the only course of action to take. It could be due to a technical issue or you simply want to reset your phone before trading it in for a new device. Whatever the case may be, you’ll want to know how to reset your phone. Just like a lot of other Android phones out there, there’s only one way to reset the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. If you’ve never reset your phone before and you’re unsure how to do it, then you’ve come to the right place. In this post, we’ll take you through a step-by-step guide and tell you how to reset the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Warning: Factory resetting deletes everything from your device, so please ensure you’ve backed up all your data. This includes saved accounts, apps, app data, documents, and more.

If you’re not familiar with the steps involved in creating a backup of your data, then check out our in-depth guide on how to back up an Android phone. Once done, you can follow the steps given below to factory reset your Google Pixel 7.

Factory resetting your Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Note: We’re using a Pixel 7 to show you how to reset in this article, but the same steps can also be used for the Pixel 7 Pro as they both have the same software and UI.

The first thing you need to do is navigate to the Settings page on your Pixel 7. The easiest way to do this is by swiping down twice from the home screen to expand the quick settings page and selecting the settings cog.

Once you’re in, simply scroll all the way down to the bottom of the Settings page to find an option named System. This is where you’ll find a lot of your system settings.

Now, look for the Reset options at the bottom of the page and select it to expand all the options to reset your phone.

On this page, select Erase all data (factory reset) to initiate the factory reset process. You’ll now be directed to a new page with a quick summary of everything that you’re about to erase from your device.

Once you’ve verified all the information, scroll all the way down to the bottom to see an Erase all data button. Simply select it to clear all your data and restore your Google Pixel 7 to factory settings.

If you followed all the steps properly, then your Google Pixel 7 will now reboot to factory settings. Your device may reboot multiple times while it resets, so keep that in mind. Once the entire process completes, your device will reboot into the setup wizard.

Factory resetting the phone, as we mentioned earlier, will erase everything from your device. This, however, isn’t the only reset option available to you on your Pixel 7. You can also choose to reset just your network settings or app preferences without losing all the data. You’ll find these options within the Reset options page, so be sure to pick the right one.

Google Pixel 7 The Google Pixel 7 offers an excellent main camera, second generation Google silicon, and a unique and premium build quality for a superb flagship package. Buy from Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 Pro The high-end Pixel 7 Pro has a better display higher resolution and refresh rate, a bigger battery, and an additional telephoto lens at the back. Buy from Best Buy

If you’re planning to sell your Pixel 7, then we highly recommend stopping by our best deals page, so you can find the best price for it online and name your price accordingly to the potential buyers. But if you’re resetting to get a fresh start on your device then you might also want to pick up one of the best cases to treat it like an entirely new phone.