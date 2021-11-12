How to Factory Reset iPhone without Apple ID

There are many situations that could lead to an iPhone that needs to be reset, but you might not know the Apple ID account information. Performing a factory reset can bring a phone back to its default state, ready to be set up with a new user. A phone that has an Apple ID registered to it can make it very difficult to erase an iPhone without the email and password.

There are several different ways to attempt to recover an iPhone to factory settings. In this article, we will show you how to factory reset iPhone via settings, how to use special software when you don’t have your Apple ID, and how to use iTunes to reset your iPhone.

How to Reset iPhone Without Apple ID via Settings

For this method to work, you will need to have the passcode for your iPhone. You will also need to have the Find my iPhone feature disabled. Apple has several different ways that you can go about resetting the password to your Apple ID, which will let you proceed to a factory reset.

To see all of the methods that you can use to reset your Apple ID password, visit this Apple support page here.

How to Reset iPhone Without Apple ID with 4uKey

Step 1: Download Tenorshare 4uKey

This software is available for both MAC and PC computers. Download and install the software on your computer. Then launch the software and select the “Unlock Apple ID” option. You will be presented with the following screen:

Now you can connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable. The software will recognize your device and ask you to unlock your screen. Select “Trust” on the message presented to you on your phone.

Step 2: Remove Apple ID

Once you’re at this point, the software will be able to completely remove the Apple ID that is connected to the iPhone. Select the “Start Removing” button to begin.

Step 3: Navigate the rest of the process

From this point, there are different scenarios that could require a few extra steps. The software will guide you through the final steps based on your iOS version and the status of Find my iPhone. For a full and complete guide, visit this link.

How to Reset iPhone Without Apple ID using iTunes

If the methods above don’t work, you might find some luck with iTunes. If you have previously synced your phone with iTunes in the past, you can use that software to perform a factory reset.

1. On a Mac with macOS Catalina or later, open the Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes.

2. Connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable.

3. If you see a message asking for your device passcode or to Trust This Computer, follow the onscreen steps.

4. Select your device when it appears on your computer.

5. Click Restore [device]. If you’re signed into Find My, you need to sign out before you can click Restore.

6. Click Restore again to confirm. Your computer erases your device and installs the latest iOS, iPadOS, or iPod software.

7. After your device restores to factory settings, it restarts. Now you can set it up as new.

Using one of the methods mentioned in this article, you should be able to perform a full factory reset to your iPhone. Once the reset is complete, your iPhone will be returned to its factory default settings. At this point, it is safe to set up the iPhone with a new user or sell it to someone else.

We thank Tenorshare for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.