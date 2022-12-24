You may need to factory reset your Galaxy Z Flip 4 for a variety of reasons — for example, to fix a software glitch that you can't pin down to an app or setting; if you're selling your phone to someone or sending it for exchange, or if you just want a fresh start. Factory resetting your phone brings it back to its original state by deleting all apps and data and reverting settings and other changes you may have made. While it's a relatively straightforward process, you need to keep a few things in mind to ensure a smooth experience and avoid unpleasant surprises. Follow our simple guide to safely factory reset your Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a few simple steps.

Before you factory reset your Galaxy Z Flip 4...

Ensure your phone is at least 50% charged or connected to a power source.

Make sure you have backed up important data somewhere safe beforehand. If not, check out our guide on how to back up all your data on your Android phone.

How to factory reset Galaxy Z Flip 4

Back up any important files or data that you don't want to lose. A factory reset will erase all data from your phone, so it's important to ensure you have everything saved. Go to the Settings app on your Galaxy Z Flip 4. Scroll down and tap General management, then tap Reset. You'll see the option to reset your phone to its factory settings. Tap this option and confirm that you want to proceed with the reset. Your Galaxy Z Flip 4 will begin the factory reset process, which can take several minutes to complete. Don't touch, press any buttons, or otherwise interrupt the phone during the process. Your phone will automatically reboot.

Hard factory reset

If your Galaxy Z Flip 4 has become unresponsive and unusable, meaning you can't access the Settings app, you'll have to perform a hard factory reset. Here's how to do it.

Power off your phone. Now simultaneously press the power and volume up buttons and hold them until the device vibrates and you see the Android Recovery screen. It can take up to 30 seconds for the recovery screen to appear, so be patient. Use the volume keys to navigate through the available options. Select the Wipe data/factory reset option from the list and press the power button to confirm. On the next screen, select Factory data reset and press the power button to proceed. Wait for the factory resetting process to complete. Once finished, select the Reboot system now option from the recovery menu. Note that it might take longer than usual for the reboot process to complete.

Note: If you hard reset your phone from the recovery mode, you'll be asked to verify your ownership by entering your PIN, password, or pattern during the setup. You might also be asked to sign in with a Google account that was previously added or synced to the phone.

Resetting the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may be useful for troubleshooting a variety of issues. Aside from fixing more immediate issues such as software glitches, it can also improve battery life and overall performance. However, it is vital to remember to back up all your personal data before hitting the reset button, as the process will erase all data on the device. While resetting may not be the solution for every problem, it is a simple and effective option to consider before seeking more advanced solutions.

