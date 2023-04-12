How to fake eye contact on FaceTime

It’s important when having a conversation with someone over a video chat app like FaceTime to maintain good eye contact. With phones like the iPhone 14, we tend to look at the person’s face on the phone screen, which seems natural to us. But in actuality, this appears to the other person as though you’re looking slightly down. It would look more natural to peer at the actual camera lens, though that feels awkward to do. This is where a neat iPhone feature comes in to help you fake it. And you’ve likely already been using the feature without knowing it ever since you set up FaceTime.

The Eye Contact feature in FaceTime is typically on by default, but the first step is to verify this. Go to Settings, scroll down to FaceTime and select. Scroll all the way down until you see Eye Contact. If the slider is not green, tap on the right to turn it on. 3 Images Close Now, go to FaceTime and initiate a test call. You may not realize it, but your pupils appear to be looking straight ahead when you’re not actually looking into the camera lens. 2 Images Close

Maintaining good eye contact, as noted, is important. And while you might, from your end, feel as though you’re looking right at the person you’re talking to on the screen of your phone, it doesn’t necessarily look like this to them. For this to happen, you’d need to be looking into the phone’s camera lens. Using AI technology, the Eye Contact feature is designed to correct this digitally. It allows you to chat in a way that feels natural – by looking at the person’s face on the screen versus staring at a lens - while the other person sees you as if you are looking straight ahead, right into their eyes via the lens.

The Eye Contact feature in FaceTime works on the best iPhones that run iOS 14 or higher, which can date back to the iPhone XR. It uses advanced augmented reality software, leveraging motion tracking, camera capture, and advanced processing of the scene.

The difference is subtle, and with the feature typically on as default, you probably didn’t realize that you have already been using it.