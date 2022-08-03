How to Fake GPS Location on iPhone

Your iOS device, whether it be an iPhone or iPad, comes with a GPS that works to provide your location to many different types of apps. To take full advantage of these apps, you’ll want to have the ability to spoof location on iPhone. This will tell any app that requests your GPS data to provide services and information based on your spoofed location. This might sound complicated at first, but with AnyGo from iToolab, you can do this with simple software that does not require your device to be jailbroken.

If you want to unlock new content from dating apps, games, social media, or anything that gives you content based on location, this is the best way to do that. Go even further by spoofing your movement using the settings that allow you to create custom routes, so your phone will think that you’re walking along a specific street. Any apps that give you achievements or unlock prizes based on your movement will think you’re walking around when in reality you can be fast asleep in your bed.

Features of AnyGo:

Change GPS locations with teleport or jump mode on iPhone/iPad.

Simulate GPS movement along any custom path at natural speed.

Import and collect popular game GPX route files for next use.

Change multiple iPhone or iPad locations simultaneously.

Works well with LBS games and apps.

Fully support the latest iOS 16 beta.

How to Spoof your Location with iToolab AnyGo

Step 1. Launch the program Download and launch AnyGo on your computer. There are versions available for both MAC and PC systems.

Step 2. Connect your iPhone Connect your iPhone or iPad to the computer using your standard USB cable.

Step 3. Change GPS location Choose your desired mode to change GPS location.

It’s as simple as that. This video shows all the different ways that you can use the software:

Take advantage of the different types of movement available. You can use these to work with apps that track walking, cycling, driving, and more.

The two-spot route is the simplest type of movement to spoof. Select the two-dot icon from the navigation menu. Place a beginning and end location on the map then set the speed that you want to move between them. The multi-spot route has the same function, but with more complex routes. Select the multi-dot icon from the navigation menu.

The teleport location spoof is best for social media apps. With one tap, you can put yourself anywhere in the world. Use the circle icon from the navigation menu to activate teleport. Then pick any location on earth and tap it. Now you will appear to be in that spot for apps like Snapchat, Facebook, and any social media that shows your location.

A GPX file contains data for a premade route. These are often detailing hiking trails, off-road locations, complex city tours, or something that could be specific to a game. With iToolab AnyGo, you can import these files to add the premade routes to your software. Tap the GPX icon from the navigation menu to begin your import.

The Joystick navigation is the best method for spoofing your location with games that require you to explore a specific area. Take full control over your movements with your keyboard directional keys, after you select the d-pad icon from the navigation menu.

Tip for AR gamers: use the joystick mode to get super accurate movements. You can position yourself in precisely the right spot to interact with the content from your favorite AR game. If a game has better content in areas overseas or exclusive features for a limited-time event, you’re now just one tap away.

If you want to maximize your AR game loot, you can use the AnyGo with multiple iOS devices [up to five devices]. You can play several instances at the same time while spoofing the location on all of your iPhones and iPads. This is a good way to increase your level-up speed, depending on the type of game you’re playing.

You can download iToolab AnyGo for free, with subscription plans to fit any type of budget. And you can save 20% using the coupon LABR8F. Start getting the most out of your location-based apps by spoofing your GPS.



