There’s a file you want to download from the internet, a message, or other source, and it seems easy to do with a single button press. So you press the button and voila! The file downloads. Now comes the question: where did it go?

Downloads to an iPhone are saved in your Files folder, but a lot of people don’t realize where to find them. This handy how-to guide will help walk you through it.

How to find downloads in Files on an iPhone

Access the file you want to download from a source like a website or message attachment, and download it. Open the Files app. If you can’t find the blue file folder icon on your Home screen, swipe to find your App Library and type “Files” into the search bar, then select it from there. Go to the Browse tab. Close Select iCloud Drive or On My iPhone. Select the Downloads folder. Scroll through the files that are there or, if you have many, type the name of the file in the search field. You’ll find it there. Close

Keep downloads safe and secure

You can download all types of files to the latest iPhones, from Word documents to images or PDFs, all saved in the handy Files folder. Once you have saved a file to your iPhone you can look into doing things like creating zip files for photos and videos and securing your files thanks to end-to-end encryption on iCloud, which is one of many security features you should be using.

Note that downloads of things like music playlists, TV shows, and movies are typically kept in the respective apps, like Netflix, Disney+, or Apple Music. These will not be saved to Files but rather in a dedicated Downloads section in the relevant host app. Once you no longer subscribe to that service, you will no longer have access to these downloaded files. But personal files you save in the Files section of your iPhone will always be there.

It's a good idea to back up your iPhone with iCloud so that you never lose these precious files. If you need more storage, consider looking into iCloud+, which provides additional back-up space to the cloud for a fee. Conversely, make sure to check your Files folder periodically to delete files you don't want or need anymore. This will free up space on your iPhone so that it continues to run quickly and efficiently to keep up with your busy life.