As CPUs become more powerful (and complex) with each passing generation, it’s hard to remember all the specifications of your processor. Sure, you may not have trouble recalling the model, but what about specific parameters, like the number of physical and logical cores inside? For those who work with multiple systems, it becomes even more difficult to keep track of all the system specs.

If you plan on setting up virtual machines or just want to ascertain whether you can play your favorite games with your CPU, the core count is one parameter you shouldn’t overlook. Luckily, there are many ways to check the number of cores on your processor.

How to use Task Manager to check the number of CPU cores

You can use the Task Manager utility to get a detailed report of your system’s performance, including CPU utilization, clock speed, and the number of logical processors on your system.

Right-click the Start button and pick Task Manager. Head to the Performance tab and click on CPU. The core count, logical processors, and other details will appear in the bottom-right section of the Task Manager.

For the uninitiated, physical cores are the actual hardware components that exist within your CPU chip, whereas logical cores are a product of hyperthreading and are more abstract. Hyperthreading (or Simultaneous Multithreading, as it's called in AMD processors) splits your physical cores into two or more virtual/logical cores. In this way, your operating system can schedule multiple streams of instructions (called threads) in a single CPU cycle, thereby increasing the efficiency of your PC.

How to use HWiNFO64 to check the number of CPU cores

If you’re rocking a newer Intel processor with a hybrid architecture, you won’t be able to check the number of Performance (P) and Efficient (E) cores via the Task Manager. In this case, consider using a third-party application like HWiNFO64 to check your CPU specifications.

Download the portable version of HWiNFO64 from the company website. Extract the contents of the zipped folder and run HWiNFO64.exe with administrator privileges. Click the Start button. The number of P and E-cores will be visible under the Active Cooler window and in the CPU section of the System Summary pop-up window.

Closing thoughts

Although a higher core count isn’t synonymous with better performance, it’s a good idea to have more cores in your processor, especially if you dabble in complex workloads involving hypervisors and virtual machines. If your processor lacks enough cores for your computing needs, it might be time to part with your old CPU. If you wish to buy a new processor but aren’t sure where to start, feel free to consult our collection of the best CPUs you can buy right now.