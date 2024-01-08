A PC is a combination of components like the CPU and GPU that communicate with each other and work together. It's important to ensure they are working smoothly to help you get things done. But there are times when some of these components hit a wall and don't work as intended. If you're experiencing graphics-related issues, and things like games and other GPU-bound programs aren't working properly, then you're likely encountering GPU usage issues. This isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, and there are a few things you can do to fix the 0% GPU usage issue on your PC.

A simple fix

The graphics card that's installed on your PC is likely to start acting up if you haven't updated the drivers in a while. The drivers also add optimizations for new games and other software releases to ensure your GPU communicates with the OS and other components smoothly. It's a good habit to periodically check and update the graphics driver on your PC to keep unwanted issues at bay.

Nvidia GPU users can update the graphics driver on their PCs via the Nvidia GeForce Experience software. To check for new driver update:

Download and install Nvidia GeForce Experience software. Launch it and click on the Drivers tab. You'll see a banner at the top of the page if there's an updated driver available. Click Download to get the driver. Once downloaded, click Express Installation to install the driver while keeping all your settings. Wait for the installation to finish.

To update AMD graphics driver on your PC:

Download and install AMD Software Adrenalin Edition on your PC. Launch it and click Check for updates near the top right. You'll see a button to download if there's a new driver update available. Once downloaded, click install to launch the installer. Click Install when prompted. Wait for the installation to complete and restart your computer.

2 Force GPU usage

Direct the apps and games to use the right GPU

If you have more than one GPU on your PC, i.e. an integrated and a discrete graphics card, then you may have to direct some programs to use the right GPU. You want the more GPU-intensive tasks to use the dedicated graphics card that's installed on your PC.

Right click on the desktop and select Display Settings. Select the Graphics option under the Related settings tab. Select the desired app from the list and click Options. Select High performance and click save.

3 Disable third-party apps active in the background

All it takes is a malicious app to create component-specific problems

Another simple fix you can try is disabling third-party apps that are active in the background on your PC. This could potentially kill the app that's causing trouble to your GPU, making it slightly easier to narrow down the root cause of the problem. To disable third-party apps:

Type msconfig in the Windows Search bar and select System Configuration app. Click on the services tab. Check the Hide all Microsoft services box, and click the Disable all button.

Doing this will disable all the third-party services, and you may notice your GPU usage getting back to normal.

Closing thoughts

One of the methods mentioned above or a combination of them should help you improve the GPU usage on your PC. If updating the drivers and applying other fixes doesn't help, then it is likely that the programs you're trying to run aren't optimized well enough to take advantage of your GPU. A more radical fix would be reinstalling or repairing the operating system to a stable version. An alarmingly low GPU usage could also be due to CPU bottleneck or more fatal issues, so it's advised that you diagnose the GPU thoroughly for physical issues before making changes on an operating system or a software level.