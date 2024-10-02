Have you noticed an odd pixel sitting on your gaming monitor that just doesn't seem to change? Unfortunately, you've got yourself a stuck or dead pixel. Before you start looking for a screen repair service or a new monitor, you might want to try out these simple methods to fix the issue.

What is a stuck pixel?

Having a stuck pixel is a problem that primarily affects users with an LCD screen but is not limited to them. Pixels have 3 main colors that they can change to: red, green, or blue. Occasionally, a pixel on your screen will get stuck and will constantly display one of these three colors. Luckily, it isn't too difficult to fix it, as long as you use the right tools. Although there is no guarantee that you will always be able to fix the problem, these tools do have about a 60% success rate for fixing stuck pixels and could potentially save you a lot of money on repairs or a new monitor.

Stuck pixels vs. dead pixels

A stuck pixel, as mentioned above, will get stuck on one of the RGB colors. However, a dead pixel will not display any color and will instead be black or white. This happens due to a power issue where the pixel is not being powered by the screen. Unfortunately, the tools we use to fix a stuck pixel won't work on a dead pixel because there is no power running through it. There aren't any proprietary tools that can fix this issue and, instead, you will have to take the monitor to the repair shop, replace the screen, or replace the monitor under your warranty (if you still have one).

There are cases where the tools mentioned below have been able to revive a dead pixel, but this is extremely rare. But the tool is free, so you might as well give it a shot if you'd like.

How to fix a stuck pixel on your monitor

Giving your monitor a time-out

Often, when a display encounters a stuck pixel it is because of an image "burning" into the screen. For instance, if you have a non-moving element in a game, like a HUD element, the pixels on that area of the screen could get stuck that way because the colors don't change regularly. So your first line of defense is to give your monitor a time-out. Try leaving your computer powered off for 24 hours or more, and you may find that when you turn the monitor on again the stuck pixel has corrected itself.

How to fix a stuck pixel using JScreenFix

If the above step wasn't enough to fix the stuck pixel, then you will need to use a third-party tool to do the job. There are a few tools to choose from when reviving a stuck pixel, but for this example, we are going to be using JScreenFix. This is an online tool, so there's no need to download and install anything.

Epilepsy Warning: This tool uses flashing lights to revive stuck pixels on your monitor. As such, it may not be suitable for users with epilepsy or other photosensitive conditions.

Go to the official JScreenFix website. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on Launch JScreenFix. Close You'll be directed to a black screen with a box that has flashing RGB pixels. Place the box on top of the stuck pixel and leave it there for 10 minutes. Close

After the 10 minutes is up, you can move the box and see if the pixel is still stuck on your screen. If the stuck pixel is still there, then repeat the process a few times until the issue is resolved.

When all else fails

If none of the above works for you, then unfortunately you are either going to have to live with the stuck pixel on your screen. There is a chance of the issue resolving itself, but this isn't a very high likelihood. If it doesn't go away on its own, then to resolve the issue you will have to either get the screen repaired by a professional or buy a new monitor entirely.