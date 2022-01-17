How to Fix a White Screen on your iPhone

Running into errors or glitches with your iPhone can be a particularly frustrating experience, especially with you don’t have an error code or visual cues to go by. One of the more common situations that users are running into is the iPhone white screen. If you have this issue with your iPhone, you will likely see a blank white screen on your iPhone, with no options to navigate away from this screen. In this article, we will look at what causes this issue, and different ways that you can try to resolve it.

What Causes the iPhone White Screen?

For most users, there are two main reasons that your iPhone can get stuck with a white screen.

A white screen can often because by a software issue. This is sometimes seen after recent updates to the OS. It can happen during or after a software upgrade, leaving no clues on what went wrong. This can also be caused by a hardware issue. This could be a loose cable somewhere inside of your phone, water damage, screen damage, or other hardware-related situations.

Here are Four Ways to Fix an iPhone White Screen

Hard Reset– This is a common way to fix most issues that leave your iPhone frozen. A hard reset will simply force your phone to shut off and reboot again. You will not need any third-party software to perform a hard reset, and it can be done using the hardware buttons on your phone.



iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS/XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone SE 2 –

-Press and release the Volume Up button.-Press and release the Volume Down button.-Press and hold the Side button until you see the Apple Logo (ignore the slide to power off the slider that -appears) and then release it.-Wait while your phone restarts.

All Other Models –

-With the phone screen facing you, hold the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button at the same time.-Continue to hold the buttons when the power off slider appears, don’t release the buttons.

-When the Apple logo appears, release the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button.

-Wait while the iPhone restarts.

Use Tenorshare ReiBoot to fix iPhone white screen without data loss – ReiBoot is software specifically designed for iOS system repair. Install Tenorshare ReiBoot which is available for both Windows and macOS computers. Then you’ll be able to perform a repair by connecting your iPhone to your computer with your USB cable.

Note: Using Tenorshare ReiBoot for this fix will not result in any data loss.

Step 1: Install and run the Tenorshare ReiBoot software on your PC or Mac. Then, connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable. Select the “Start” button.



Step 2: Select the “Standard Repair” option and then begin the download for the firmware package that you’ll need to repair your phone.



Step 3: Now you’re ready to begin the repair process. Select “Start Standard Repair” when the download is finished. After a few minutes, your iPhone will restart and the issue will be solved.

Enter Recovery Mode – Using recovery mode is another option that you can try. This will perform a full wipe of your device, and when the process is complete, you will need to set up your iPhone again. If you have a recent backup of your device, you can restore it after using the recovery mode method.

Entering recovery mode is made even easier when using the Tenorshare ReiBoot software. A free one-click solution is included in the software that allows you to easily put your iPhone into recovery mode.

To enter recovery mode without using ReiBoot, follow these steps:

Step 1 – On a Mac with macOS Catalina, open Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes. If iTunes is already open, close it, then open it again. Keep your device connected and wait until the recovery mode screen appears:

Step 2 – iPhone 8 or later, including iPhone SE (2nd generation): Press and quickly release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Then, press and hold the side button until you see the recovery mode screen.

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPod touch (7th generation): Press and hold the top (or side) and volume down buttons at the same time. Keep holding them until you see the recovery mode screen.

iPhone 6s or earlier, including iPhone SE (1st generation), and iPod touch (6th generation) or earlier: Press and hold both the Home and the top (or side) buttons at the same time. Keep holding them until you see the recovery mode screen.

Step 3 – When you see the option to Restore or Update, choose Update. Your computer will try to reinstall the software without erasing your data. Wait while your computer downloads the software for your device. If the download takes more than 15 minutes and your device exits the recovery mode screen, let the download finish, then repeat step 3.

After the Update or Restore completes, set up your device.

DFU Mode – If the methods above do not work, you can try using DFU mode to fix your iPhone white screen. This might appear to be similar to the hard reset option, but it is a separate function entirely. This will perform a full factory reset of your device.

For Models after iPhone 8:

Connect your iPhone to a computer with a USB cable. Open the iTunes or Finder app. Press and release the Volume up button. Press and release the Volume down button. Press and hold the Power button for about 10 seconds until the screen goes black. Continue to the Power button and press the Volume down button for 5 seconds. Release the Power button, while you continue to hold the Volume down button. Release the Volume down button when the iTunes/Finder has detected an iPhone in recovery mode message appears in your iTunes app. Click on Restore iPhone to install a new OS.

For Model 7:

Connect your iPhone 7 to a computer with a USB cable. Open the iTunes or Finder app. Press and hold the Power button and the Volume down button together for 8–10 seconds. Release the Power button, while you continue to hold down the Volume down button. Release the Volume down button when you see the iTunes/Finder has detected an iPhone in recovery mode message appears on your computer. Tap Restore iPhone to install a new OS.

For Models 6s and Earlier:

Connect the iPhone to a computer with a USB cable. Open iTunes or Finder. Press and hold the Power and Home buttons together for about 8–10 seconds Release the Power button, while you continue to hold down the Home button Release the Home button when you see the iTunes/Finder has detected an iPhone in recovery mode message appears on your computer. Use the Restore option to install a new OS.

Hopefully, these tips will help you get your iPhone working again, and fix the white screen issue. To avoid data loss, remember to regularly backup your data, especially before major system upgrades. Refer to the methods in this article to fix common iPhone issues, including the white screen glitch.

We thank Tenorshare for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.