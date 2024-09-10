Most of the latest Macs do not offer user-accessible storage, so users are stuck with the configuration picked when ordering. Often, that can be less than needed when your storage needs increase. You could lean into cloud storage providers to obtain enough storage, but then you're stuck with a monthly subscription fee. Using an external drive with your Mac is more cost-effective, but what happens if macOS stops mounting that drive? External hard drives are more prone to damage, as their portable nature means they get tossed around more than internal drives. Macs have built-in tools to repair many typical drive issues. Here's how to use those to get your external drive mounted again.

Check all the cables

Data, power, and try another device if possible

If your external drive isn't showing up when you plug it into your computer, the first thing to check is all physical connections. The power source for your external drive is often the problem, especially if it's a larger external drive with a secondary power cable. These types of drives often have a power switch, so check the switch position and see if you can feel the drive spinning inside the enclosure. If you're using an external SSD, you won't be able to feel any vibrations even if it's working correctly, but you might have an indicator light that will give you some indication of whether the drive is powered on or not.

For other types of external drives, try using a different USB cable, a different USB port on your Mac, or a second computer if you can access one (in case it is a computer-side issue). If your phone and external drive have USB-C connectivity, you can also try connecting the two together to see if it shows up in the phone's file manager.

Your external drive might be damaged

Due to their portable nature, it's possible that your external drive will not mount because it is damaged. If it's a spinning hard drive, signs of physical damage include overheating, strange noises like clicking, scratching, or screeching, or not vibrating when plugged in. For external SSDs, you might not get any indicators other than the drive not being recognized by the Mac. If the external drive shows any of these signs, and you have data on the drive you want to recover, it's time to talk to a data recovery professional.

Check the Finder settings

Did you know Finder hides external drives?

Finder, a macOS file manager, can be customized to show only the drives and locations the user wants. For example, external drives could be mounted properly, but Finder is set not to show them. Hover over the left menu item "Locations" and click on its arrow to make sure the section is expanded and the available drives are visible.

When you plug in an external drive and still don't see it in Finder, you can head into Preferences to make it show up again.

Open Finder. Depending on your macOS version, go to Preferences (macOS Monterey and earlier) or Settings (macOS Ventura or newer). In the General tab, select the checkbox next to External disks so they now show on the desktop. In the Sidebar tab, select External disks from the list of check boxes. Your external drives should now appear in the sidebar and on the desktop.

Disk Utility to the rescue

Fixes most issues with external drives

If your external drive still doesn't show up after checking that Finder has the correct view settings, another built-in utility can often get your external drive behaving properly again. Disk Utility can forcibly mount your external drive if Finder is having issues.

Search for Disk Utility in Spotlight or Launchpad and run the utility. If you can see your external drive in the sidebar, select it, then select Mount at the top-right to get it to appear in Finder.

Run First Aid

One of the most common reasons an external drive is not mounting on macOS is an issue with the file system. To fix this, Disk Utility has a First Aid tool similar to the CHKDSK utility on Windows PCs. This tool will scan the drive and fix any issues it finds automatically, hopefully leaving you with a drive that will actually mount. Open the Disk Utility as before, so that you're ready for the next steps.

Select First Aid from the top-right of the Disk Utility window, then select Run. Wait until First Aid is completed. You will see a list of everything the utility has fixed and whether it was successful.

Having a good backup strategy is vital to not sweating external drive issues

Macs make it easy to back up your files, with Time Machine doing the hard work once you point it at a drive. If you're using your only external drive as the Time Machine location, you'll also want to back that drive up to another storage device, like a dependable NAS device or cloud storage provider. Otherwise, you risk losing your backups if something happens to your external drive.