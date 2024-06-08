The Start menu has been around since Windows 95, although it's gone through many changes since then. In Windows 11, it can be used to search for the contents of your PC and the internet, arrange program shortcuts, and much more, which comes in handy when it works correctly. It also has some performance issues, like searching for Bing results before looking for installed programs. As with any computer program, sometimes it also glitches, causing it to ignore inputs or become unresponsive. Perhaps turning your computer off and then on again will resolve the issue. In case this doesn't work though, and you're stuck, we've gathered all the tips we could find to get the Start menu behaving properly again.

How to fix an unresponsive Start Menu

Let's make sure it's not just hiding

Ah, the simple days of Windows 95, where the Start menu was a simple list aimed at organizing the programs installed on your computer. Nowadays, it recommends apps you might want to use, recently used documents, and advertisements for apps in the Microsoft Store.

There is one thing worse than a frozen Start menu, and that's one you can't even see.

Sometimes this can be due to a setting that was enabled by accident, which hid the taskbar and the Start menu from view. To test this, move the mouse cursor to the bottom of the screen, then to the other three edges. If the taskbar becomes visible again, here's how to make it stay that way.

Right-click on the taskbar and click on Taskbar settings. Click on the Taskbar behaviors section to expand it, then make sure the checkbox next to Automatically hide the taskbar is empty, so that it won't hide.

Time to restart some services

Then restart the computer, for good measure

Almost any tech can benefit from a reboot every so often, and Windows components are no exception. If you start noticing glitches with the Start menu, the first thing to try is to restart Windows Explorer. You could manually restart the individual program responsible for the Start menu, but it's harder to do, and restarting Windows Explorer is a simple process.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Del and select Task Manager from the list. You could also right-click the Start menu and select Task Manager from the list, if your Start menu isn't completely unresponsive. Find Windows Explorer in the list and right-click on it. Then select Restart from the menu that pops up, and wait for Windows Explorer to restart. If Restart doesn't work, you can select End Task, then navigate to Run new task, enter explorer.exe and click OK.

There are some Windows background processes that also interact with the Start menu. Any of these could be the culprit, so we're going to restart them all.

Open Task Manager, and navigate to the Details tab. Search in the list for the service to restart, starting with StartMenuExperienceHost.exe. Right-click on this service and select End task. Then click on End process on the popup to confirm.

Windows should automatically restart the service, so check to see if your Start menu is working again after this. You can restart it manually by navigating to Run new task, as we did in the prior set of steps.

If your Start menu is still not responsive, try restarting the following three other services, by finding them in the Details tab of Task Manager and ending the services:

SearchIndexer.exe SearchHost.exe RuntimeBroker.exe

If restarting individual services hasn't fixed your Start menu woes, try restarting your computer again. A simple reset can fix bugs, glitches, and all manner of issues with a Windows computer. See if your Start menu works once it reboots again.

In case you aren't sure how to restart your Windows computer when your Start menu isn't working, press Ctrl + Alt + Del, click on the Power icon at the bottom right, and select Restart. Or if your computer's physical power button is handy, hold that down til your computer turns off, then press it again to turn it back on again.

It may just be an interface glitch

The graphics driver for your graphics card can also mess up Windows UI elements. Often, this occurs right after a graphics driver update, which can make the Start menu unresponsive. If so, restart your computer and the Start menu should work again. If not, try resetting the graphics driver or updating the graphics driver.

Why does the Start Menu sometimes freeze?

Microsoft says third-party apps are to blame

Every so often, a planned Windows update breaks the Start menu, rendering it inoperable for the user. The most recent time we can recall this was July 2023, when KB5028254 broke the Start menu for Windows 11 users. Microsoft investigated, and found that third-party apps like ExplorerPatcher, which customize the Start menu and other features of the operating system, were to blame.

It's far from the only time a third-party app has caused issues with the Start menu. A popular conferencing tool called ClickShare triggered a bug in the Outlook API, which also broke the Start menu. And Windows 11 itself seemingly made it so that multiple users couldn't open the Start menu back in the summer of 2022, which Microsoft fixed in August of that year.

Microsoft might try to put the blame solely on third-party apps, but sometimes it's an unintended side effect of a Windows update. Still, if you find your Start menu not working, you should be able to fix it now.