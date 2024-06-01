One thing you'll find yourself doing very often as a PC gamer is troubleshooting errors. Things have gotten a lot better these days, but a lot of games on PC still don't work very well out of the box due to some errors. One of the errors that you may face often throws an error message that reads “a D3D11-compatible GPU is required to run the engine.” What's annoying about this particular bug is it keeps you from the affected game until you fix it. If you find yourself stuck and are struggling to fix this particular issue, then I've highlighted a few potential ways to fix it below.

The “D3D11-compatible GPU” error, in case you're wondering, stems from a bad DirectX installation. The first thing I recommend doing is checking whether there is a pending Windows update. A Windows system update will also update DirectX, meaning it's quick and easy to check if that solves the error. To do this:

Press the Start button on Windows and type updates. Click Check of Updates to open it, and then press the Check for updates button. See if there are any pending updates waiting to be downloaded and installed. Click Download & install option and then select the Restart option once the updates are installed and your system is waiting for a reboot.

You should now try to launch the game that was throwing the "D3D11-compatible GPU" error to see if the Windows update was able to fix it.

Could be due to missing or corrupted runtime libraries

Your system could be throwing the “D3D11-compatible GPU” error due to missing or corrupted runtime libraries, too, so you might want to repair or reinstall the Visual C++ redistributables before trying other troubleshooting methods. To do this:

Open Settings on your Windows PC, select the Apps tab, and then select Installed apps. Type Microsoft Visual C++ in the search box at the top. Click the three-dot icon for a Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable, and then select the Modify option. Press the Repair button in the Visual C++ window. Follow the same steps for all the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables listed in Installed apps.

Alternatively, you can also head to Microsoft’s Visual C++ Redistributable download page to grab the latest version for your Windows PC.

Install the DirectX runtime libraries

You this as a part of game installation, too

The latest version of the DirectX runtime library is typically bundled with the games, but you can also grab the DirectX runtime web installer to see if it helps resolve the “D3D11-compatible GPU” error. Running this installer will essentially replace all the corrupted DirectX files or install the ones that are missing. To try this fix:

Open Microsoft’s DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer download webpage. Click the Download button and simply run the downloaded executable file. Follow the on-screen instructions on the installer, and then restart your PC after the setup is finished.

You can try to run the game again to see if reinstalling DirectX runtime libraries has fixed the issue.

Force the game to run with DirectX 11

Set DirectX 11 instead of DirectX 12

Forcing the game to run with DirectX 11 instead of DirectX 12 can also help you fix the issue. You will, however, have to force the games to use DirectX 11 individually through the launch options in its designated launcher. I've highlighted how to do it on the Epic Games launcher and Steam below.

How to force DirectX 11 on Steam

To force a game to use DirectX on Steam:

Launch Steam and select Library. Right-click on the game that you want to force DirectX 11 for, and select Properties. On the General tab, simply type -dx11 in the launch option text box.

How to force DirectX 11 on Epic Games Launcher

Open the Epic Games Launcher. Click the account button that's located in the top-right corner of the window. Select Settings. Click on a game to expand options for it, and then select the game’s Additional Command Line Arguments checkbox. Type d3d11 in the text box below the Additional Command Line Arguments checkbox.

Easily fix the D3D11 issue on Windows

Close

Not being able to enjoy your favorite games on PC can be quite annoying, but I'm happy to report that it is fairly simple to fix the dreaded D3D11 error on Windows. There are plenty of ways to troubleshoot this particular issue, as you can tell, and you should have no issues resolving it as long as you carefully follow the steps highlighted above. There are no tried-and-tested ways to prevent this issue from popping up on your PC, but keeping your graphics drivers up-to-date is one way to steer clear of this annoying runtime error.