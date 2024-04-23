The Asus ROG Ally is among the best gaming handhelds out there, which can handle a lot of games to deliver an enjoyable experience on the go. It's not without its flaws, though, and we highlighted many of them in our review. One of the issues that you may face while using the ROG Ally has to do with its fingerprint scanner, which may have some trouble working. If you encounter any fingerprint scanner issues on your ROG Ally unit, then here are a few things you can try to resolve them.

Clean the scanner and try again

Could just be a dirty sensor

If you haven't cleaned your ROG Ally or at least its fingerprint scanner in a while, then I suggest doing so and trying the scanner again. You may not realize how dirty and smudgy fingerprint scanners can get, and all you really have to do sometimes is just clean them. I've had this happen plenty of times with not just ROG Ally, but plenty of devices with a fingerprint scanner, and simply cleaning the scanner would do the trick. It's just a simple solution to try before you start more serious troubleshooting methods to get it working.

Restart your ROG Ally

A quick fix

A simple restart is all you need sometimes, and that'll probably do the trick here as well. That's right, plenty of ROG Ally users who actively contribute to the gaming handheld community and forums suggest that a simple restart would fix the problem of the fingerprint scanner not working for them. It'll only take a few seconds to restart the ROG Ally, so try it if you've already cleaned your device and it still didn't work. To do it:

1. Tap the Start button, and then select the power option.

2. Tap restart.

Try signing in to your ROG Ally using the fingerprint scanner after restarting, and see if it helps. This is known to have solved the fingerprint scanner issue for most people, so it may be worth trying before moving on to other troubleshooting methods.​​​

Redo the fingerprint scanner setup

Simply add a new fingerprint and see if it works

Another way you can solve the fingerprint scanner issue on the ROG Ally is by redoing the fingerprint setup. You can either remove the existing one or simply add another finger to see if it works. To do it:

1. Open the Settings menu on your ROG Ally.

2. Select Accounts from the left sidebar.

3. Scroll down and select Sign-in options, and then tap Fingerprint recognition (Windows Hello).

4. Select Remove if you want to remove the existing fingerprint, or simply tap Add a finger to set up a new fingerprint.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions from here to set up a new fingerprint.

The newly added fingerprint should fix the problem, and you should be able to use the scanner once again on your ROG Ally.

Another simple solution to try

If adding a fresh fingerprint scanner didn't work, or if you're simply unable to add a new fingerprint itself, then you can also try to update the biometric driver of your ROG Ally. To do this:

1. Tap the Search button on the Taskbar, and type Device Manager.

2. Select the Biometric devices option.

3. Press and hold the Fingerprint sensor option from the expanded menu to reveal a pop-up menu.

4. Tap the Update driver option, and then select Search automatically for drivers.

5. (Optional) Alternatively, you can also select the Uninstall device option on the pop-up menu and then reinstall it from the same menu to see if it works.

Always best to be on the latest software

If none of the options have worked for you so far, then see if your ROG Ally needs a software update. Simply updating the software of your device could sometimes fix a lot of crucial issues, so make sure your device is running the latest software. Updating your ROG Ally is fairly simple as it's similar to updating your Windows 11 laptop:

1. Open Settings, and select Windows update.

2. Tap Check for updates to see if your ROG Ally has any pending updates that need to be installed.

Some simple troubleshooting methods to fix ROG Ally's fingerprint scanner

Those are some simple troubleshooting methods you can try to fix the fingerprint scanner of your ROG Ally. These fingerprint scanner issues appear to be pretty widespread as many users have reported them over at Reddit and Asus ROG forums. It's nothing a simple driver or a software update wouldn't fix in the worst case, but it's still alarming to see so many users having the same problem. If you are having a lot of trouble with your ROG Ally unit and if it's not working the way it is intended to, then consider performing a factory reset. That should ideally solve a lot of issues, but you will end up losing your data in the process too if you don't have a backup.