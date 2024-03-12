Nvidia Control Panel is packed with useful features that help us make the most of our GeForce GPUs, but there's no getting away from the fact that it's ugly, outdated, and slow. It can also be unreliable, with some users unable to open it on Windows. Here's how you can fix Nvidia Control Panel when it won't start.

Fixing Nvidia Control Panel when it won't open

The first step whenever you encounter software issues is to restart your computer. It may be a cliché, but a simple restart forces applications to close, kills processes that may have become stuck, and often gets things working again. Ensuring Windows is up-to-date can also help. If you've already tried these things and the Nvidia Control Panel still won't open, check out the solutions below.

Run Nvidia Control Panel as an administrator

Open the Windows Start menu, then search for Nvidia Control Panel. When the Control Panel appears, click Run as administrator from the options on the right, then click Yes on the pop-up to confirm.

Although the Nvidia Control Panel shouldn't need administrator privileges, this has been known to fix certain issues, including the dreaded "access denied" error that some users have suffered for years. If the program still won't run after following these steps, it's time to check for driver updates.

Nvidia Control Panel comes bundled with your GPU driver, so updating to the latest release can fix issues that the software has run into. One of the simplest ways to do this is through GeForce Experience, which tells you when new drivers are available and allows you to download and install them in just a few clicks. If you don't have GeForce Experience, here's how to update manually:

Go to the Nvidia Drivers page and enter the details for your GPU, then click Start Search. Click Get Download next to the latest driver release. Once the package has finished downloading, run it and complete the installation process.

You may have gotten used to downloading Nvidia drivers through Windows Update, but it often takes a while for the latest releases to appear there. Manually downloading them ensures you get the most recent version. If a driver update doesn't eliminate your Control Panel woes, a fresh driver install is the next step.

Remove and reinstall Nvidia Control Panel

First, ensure that Nvidia Control Panel and all its associated files, including your existing GPU driver, are properly uninstalled from your system. The best way to do this is with Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU), which is free to use and ensures nothing gets left behind during the removal process. Here's how to use it:

Download the DDU package and extract its contents. Run the Display Driver Uninstaller program. It's recommended that you disable your network connection before you continue. Under device type, select GPU, then choose Nvidia. Click the Clean and restart button.

Once the process is complete, your PC will boot up again. You may notice your display resolution has changed, given that you no longer have a GPU driver installed, but we can fix that by following the steps above to download and install the latest driver from Nvidia's website.

Reinstall Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable

Nvidia Control Panel relies on the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable to function correctly, so if you recently removed it from your PC or it has become corrupt in some way, Control Panel won't work. You should see an error if you attempt to run the program when the Visual C++ Redistributable isn't present, but it doesn't always appear. Here's how to reinstall it:

Download the latest Visual C++ Redistributable from Microsoft's website, ensuring you select the X64 version. (This is assuming you have a modern, 64-bit CPU. If not, select the X86 version.) Run the vc_redist.x86.exe from your Downloads folder and follow the installation process.

Once the C++ Redistributable is installed, it is recommended that you restart your machine. Then, you can try opening the Nvidia Control Panel again.

Check your antivirus software

A fresh installation of the latest Nvidia driver should be enough to get Control Panel working again. However, if you've reached this point and it still won't run, it may be that another program is blocking it. If you have antivirus software installed, check that it hasn't suddenly decided Nvidia Control Panel is bad and stopped it from working.

The process for this will differ depending on which antivirus software you're using, so you may need to dig around and look for a list of blocked applications. Ensure Nvidia Control Panel isn't on that list and that your antivirus software sees it as safe.

Get Nvidia Control Panel running again

Fortunately, Nvidia is finally working on a fancy new replacement for Control Panel that looks like it was designed for Windows 11, rather than Windows XP. However, it's currently in beta and missing some key features, which are expected to come later on. Until then, it's handy to know that with some fiddling, you can fix most Control Panel issues with a simple restart, some software updates, or with a fresh Nvidia driver install.