When running an Nvidia graphics card with Windows 11, there's a small chance you may encounter the 0x0003 error when attempting to launch GeForce Experience. It's not known precisely what causes the 0x0003 error code, but there are a few documented ways of fixing it, ranging from ensuring drivers are updated to simply rebooting Windows. I'll go through a few things here to help you get into GeForce Experience.

What is the error 0x0003?

Close

We're not entirely sure what the error is and what causes it on a Windows installation, but it has something to do with GeForce Experience as this is where you will encounter it. The community has put forward a few suggestions to fix this problem but since the cause is unknown, no method will be a guaranteed fix.

Due to what could potentially fix error 0x0003 with GeForce Experience, we've narrowed it down to an issue with the driver itself, a misconfiguration with Windows preventing GeForce Experience from accessing system resources, a borked Nvidia installation, or issues with a Windows component preventing GeForce Experience from running.

How to fix error 0x0003

Nvidia regularly releases driver updates for its GPU-powered graphics cards. These updates can contain fixes or optimizations that make games and other parts of your system function better. A newer version of the driver could fix the issue you're experiencing with the GeForce app.

Restart Nvidia's Windows services

Giving Nvidia's software a reboot without restarting Windows could fix things. Here's how to do it:

Open the Start Menu. Search for services.MSC. Scroll down and locate Nvidia services. Right-click each Nvidia service and click Restart.

Now fire up Nvidia GeForce Experience again and see if the pesky error shows.

Reboot Windows

Sometimes Windows can get stuck and a reboot typically fixes many issues relating to a session. The 0x0003 error with Nvidia's software could be caused by your current session, so give your PC a reboot and see if it resolves itself with a fresh login.

Unblock Nvidia's telemetry service

For some reason, Windows can block Nvidia's Telemetry service from accessing the internet and other parts of the system. This can cause problems with launching Nvidia GeForce Experience, but there is a way to force Windows to allow the service to do its thing.

Open the Start Menu. Search for services.MSC. Scroll down and locate Nvidia Telemetry Container. Right-click Nvidia Telemetry Container and click Properties. Select the Log On tab. Check "Allow service to interact with desktop." Click Apply.

You will need to reboot Windows for this to take effect.

Reinstall Nvidia GeForce Experience

If the above steps don't work, it's time to reinstall the Nvidia GeForce Experience application. We can do this without touching the Nvidia driver by following these steps:

Open the Start Menu. Search for "Add or Remove Programs." Scroll down and locate NVIDIA GeForce Experience. Right-click NVIDIA GeForce Experience and click Uninstall/Change. Click Next. Reboot your PC. Download Nvidia GeForce Experience. Launch the downloaded .exe file and follow the installation wizard.

Now try launching Nvidia GeForce Experience again with a fresh installation.

If you're still having issues with Nvidia GeForce Experience, try running Windows Update and see if any are available for your system. It's always a good idea to regularly run Windows Update to ensure you're running the latest version of all available drivers and software. Sometimes Windows may be attempting to complete the installation of an update, which could cause issues.