Nvidia's GeForce Experience is one of the most useful utilities you can install on your Nvidia-powered gaming PC. It offers a lot of useful features to improve your overall gaming experience, and it also makes it easy to install driver updates. The GeForce Experience software is not without its flaws, though, and you may occasionally hit a wall trying to use it on your PC. It's particularly known to throw some errors while installing a driver update, like the one we're trying to solve here. If you're seeing the "Nvidia installer cannot continue" on your PC and are wondering what to do, then read on to find some possible ways to fix it.

If you see the "Nvidia installation cannot continue" error, then there's a good chance that the graphics driver that you're trying to install wasn't downloaded properly. You can try to fix this by forcing GeForce Experience to download the driver again by disabling and re-enabling automatic downloads. To do this:

Open the GeForce Experience client on your PC, and click the settings cog icon to enter the settings page. Ensure you are on the General settings page by clicking the General tab on the left sidebar. Scroll down till you find the Automatically download driver updates and let me choose when to install option under the Downloads tab, and uncheck the box to disable it. Close the client, and follow steps 1 to 3, except you'll check the box this time to enable it again.

If the automatically downloaded driver fails to install on your PC and keeps throwing the "Nvidia installer cannot continue" error, then you can try executing the downloaded update file manually using the Windows File Explorer. To do this:

Ensure GeForce Experience has downloaded the driver update file. You can confirm this by opening the GeForce Experience client and checking whether there's a driver that's available to install under the Drivers tab. Open File Explorer on your Windows PC, and head to Nvidia's installation directory to find the downloaded file. By default, you'll find it in C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\Downloader. Look for the folders with unusual names, and open them to locate the downloaded driver files. Ensure you've located the latest driver by checking the first 6 letters and matching it with pop-up on the GeForce Experience client. Double-click the file to run it manually, and let it install.

Reinstall GeForce Experience

If disabling and re-enabling automatic driver updates in GeForce Experience didn't work, then you might want to try reinstalling the GeForce Experience client itself. Removing the client entirely isn't an ideal solution, but simply reinstalling a program is known to fix a lot of its underlying problems, so consider doing this if you've run out of options, and don't mind logging in and setting up GeForce Experience again. Follow the steps below to remove and reinstall GeForce Experience on your Windows PC.

Removing GeForce Experience may reset your settings along with the shortcuts you may have assigned in the client.

Press Win + I keys on your keyboard to enter Windows Settings, and click the Apps option from the left sidebar. Click the Installed Apps option. Use the search bar on the top to locate the GeForce Experience client. Click the three-dot icon next to the GeForce Experience listing, and select the Uninstall option. Select Uninstall again to confirm your selection to remove the current version of GeForce Experience from your PC. Head to Nvidia's download page to fetch the latest version of the GeForce Experience client. Run the downloaded setup file to install the client, and then login when prompted to complete the setup. Follow the steps highlighted in one of the sections above to enable automatic driver downloads to ensure your PC downloads the drivers automatically.

If you don't want to reinstall GeForce Experience, then you can also update the Nvidia graphics driver manually to see if it fixes it. This particular method involves a lot of steps, but it's known to fix this particular issue that's likely caused due to a GeForce Experience error. To manually install your Nvidia graphics card drivers:

Go to Nvidia's driver download center on its official website. Select the required fields for GPU, your OS, and the correct type of drivers — Game Ready or Studio Driver. Click Search to find the latest driver available for your PC. Click Download to begin downloading the driver. Run the installer on your PC and follow the on-screen instructions. Choose whether to install the Graphics Driver and GeForce Experience or just the driver itself. Click Agree and continue. Choose the Express install to go with default settings or the Custom install if you want to run the installation with some custom settings. Follow the on-screen instructions, wait for the installation to finish, and click Close.

That brings us to the end of this guide in which we've highlighted some tried-and-tested troubleshooting methods to fix the "Nvidia installer cannot continue" error on Windows. This particular error typically shows up when the driver fails to download properly. There are plenty of different ways to fix it, and we hope at least one of the aforementioned troubleshooting methods worked for you. With that out of the way, please make sure to keep your graphics driver updated all the time for smooth functioning of your PC and the graphics card inside it.