Resetting your router can be a quick way to solve some connectivity issues or to get a fresh start, but if your internet connection doesn’t come back on, it’s very frustrating. Your router is part of a large collection of devices that directs data from your connected devices to the right server online and back again, so there are a lot of things that can prevent your connection from working. If you’ve reset your router, and it won’t connect to the internet, there are some quick fixes you can try.

First things first, did you actually reset the router or simply restart it? If you didn’t hold the reset button long enough, the router may have just restarted instead of resetting. If you still see your SSID as available on your devices, you likely didn't do a full reset.

Check your connections

When you’re troubleshooting connection issues, one of the most important concepts to remember is signal flow. That is, to find an issue with a connection, start at the source and follow the signal to the destination. Check the lights on your router to make sure they’re lighting up properly, especially if you’ve got a light for your internet connection. If it’s blinking, you’ve got a signal, but if it’s off, then your connection may have loosened.

When you’re picking up and moving a router around to reset it, it’s possible that some connections got loose or came unplugged on the back. If your cable line or fiber line plugs directly into your router, make sure it’s all the way in and snug. Even if you’ve got a status light on, it’s worth checking the connections anyway.

Also, make sure all of the cables that you plugged in are correct for the equipment you’re using. While the power cable for a separate modem and router may look identical, they may have different power outputs and one device may not be getting the full power it needs.

If you’ve got 5G internet, you may need to talk to customer service at the provider to make sure all of your information is set up correctly to access the network.

Once you’ve made sure everything is plugged in, restart both the modem and router at the same time. If there was an IP address issue between the two, restarting both can help.

Troubleshoot your router-modem combo

If you’ve got a router-modem combo that both provides Wi-Fi and takes your cable ISP’s coaxial cable, you may need to request a refresh signal. Your modem needs to handshake with your ISP to get connected and if you didn’t get a refresh signal when you reset the router-modem combo, you may need to request one.

On a lot of ISPs, like Xfinity, you can see your modem on the devices section of your account page on the ISP’s website or in the app. If no modem is detected, you should check your connections, and check again after a few minutes. If it is detected, check if you can send a refresh signal from the website. Customer service should also be able to send a refresh signal.

If you can’t access the devices on your account page, the easiest way to get a refresh from your cable provider is by restarting your modem. While this should have happened in the initial reset, restarting the modem is an easy place to start with a high rate of success.

If you rent your equipment from your ISP, get in contact with customer support — it’s part of what you’re paying for, after all. Customer support will be able to see in just a couple of minutes if your modem is connecting properly and may be able to offer a quick solution if you’ve encountered a known problem.

Troubleshoot your standalone router

If you have a separate modem (or ONT) and router, it’s a good start to check the connection directly from the modem. There should be an Ethernet cable coming out of the modem and plugging into the WAN port on your router. That Ethernet cable can be plugged into a PC and if it connects to the internet, you know the problem is with the router, not the modem. If you’re not getting a connection directly from the modem, you know the problem likely lies with the modem or your ISP.

One thing to keep in mind before getting too far ahead of yourself is that it can take a few minutes for a router to come back on after a reset, so you may just need to give it ten or so minutes to get everything figured out. Even the best Wi-Fi routers need a minute or two to scan for signals and check for updates before they finish starting up. Routers often scan for other wireless signals before turning on Wi-Fi, so it can take a little longer than expected.

Finally, don’t forget that the router needs to be set up again. While many routers will start up with functioning default settings, your input may be needed to complete the setup. This can be especially important if you have DSL or satellite internet that needs you to sign in to get connected.

Check for ISP-specific settings

While it’s not very common with cable, some DSL, fiber, and satellite internet services require the customer to enter login information in their router to confirm the connection. When you’re setting up your router, you’ll typically be asked if you need to sign in to get online. If so, follow the steps to get signed in. If not, check the WAN settings for your router for the option. It’s often labeled as PPPoE in the router settings. Without this information, the ISP won’t be able to link your connection to your account.

If you need to sign in to your ISP from your router, you’ll need to contact customer service for the correct information, or you may have it written down with the rest of the paperwork from when you first set your connection up.

While you’re in your settings, check to see if you’re using IPV6 or IPV4. While most ISPs are moving to support IPV6, it’s possible that your ISP hasn’t implemented the change yet. Some regional ISPs with fewer customers, for example, may not have prioritized the switch.

I don’t like calling my ISP any more than the next person, but sometimes when it comes to internet connection issues, that’s your best path forward. Your ISP will be able to see if you’re equipment is showing up on their end and can help you find where exactly your issue is coming from. And, unlike a lot of troubleshooting tests, you don’t need a PC or internet connection to call support.

Check the logs

If you're heading to the forums for more specific help, you may be asked for your logs. Routers keep a record of errors they encounter, which would surely include failed attempts to connect to the internet. Log in to your router and navigate to the system settings to find your logs. You can save them to your PC or just give them a read to see if anything jumps out as being wrong.