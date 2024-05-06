The Steam Deck is essentially a Linux gaming PC in handheld form, and it uses device drivers just like any other computer. That unfortunately means that sometimes driver issues can hamper the performance of the handheld gaming console. For example, the Wi-Fi connection may be slow, laggy, or could just plain refuse to connect. While you can still play most games offline, it's not a perfect situation, especially if you were hoping to stream some games with GeForce Now or another cloud streaming service. You can always pick up a docking station if you need the most stability for your internet connection, but in that case you won't be able to play it as a handheld, which is the biggest draw of the Steam Deck. As with any other Wi-Fi enabled device, there are a few things you can try in order to get your connection back online.

Why is my Steam Deck disconnecting from Wi-Fi

How to fix Wi-Fi if this is happening with yours

From downloading new games to racking up killstreaks in multiplayer games, having a solid Wi-Fi connection on your Steam Deck is important to your enjoyment. If you've noticed the Wi-Fi connection getting sluggish, or even worse, dropping entirely, then you know how frustrating it can be. Like any Wi-Fi enabled device, issues could stem from the Steam Deck, from the network it's connected to, or even the environment where it's being used.

Things to check first

Distance from the router: Wi-Fi connection strength is reduced by several things, but distance from the router and obstructions between your Steam Deck and the router are the most common culprits for a sluggish connection. Try moving closer or getting in line-of-sight to the router.

Wi-Fi connection strength is reduced by several things, but distance from the router and obstructions between your Steam Deck and the router are the most common culprits for a sluggish connection. Try moving closer or getting in line-of-sight to the router. Network interference: The biggest cause of dropped connections is interference. This could be from your neighbor's Wi-Fi signals, or from disruptive devices like microwaves.

The biggest cause of dropped connections is interference. This could be from your neighbor's Wi-Fi signals, or from disruptive devices like microwaves. Too many devices: Having numerous devices connected to your Wi-Fi can limit the bandwidth available to any one device.

Having numerous devices connected to your Wi-Fi can limit the bandwidth available to any one device. Steam Server Status: Sometimes Steam's servers have issues, which can behave like Wi-Fi issues on the Steam Deck, but they're actually related to Steam's status (not yours). Check the Steam Server Status page to rule out any server-based issues that may be preventing your Steam Deck from connecting to Steam's servers.

Once you've taken a look at these common issues, proceed to the following troubleshooting steps with your Steam Deck.

Reboot your Steam Deck

The first step of any Wi-Fi troubleshooting is to reboot the Steam Deck. You can do this by holding the Power button down then tapping on Restart, or via Menu > Power > Restart. Check the Wi-Fi signal once your Deck has restarted and see if things have returned to normal.

Reboot your Wi-Fi router

The software on your Wi-Fi router can glitch, just like any other electronic. Often, a simple reboot of the router and/or modem can get your network back to normal operation. The easiest way to do this is to unplug your Wi-Fi router from the wall socket, wait for 30 seconds, then plug the router back into power and wait for it to boot back up. Then try connecting to Wi-Fi again on your Steam Deck and see if things have improved.

Change your router settings

Sometimes Wi-Fi dropouts can be caused by local interference, or by being on congested 2.4GHz or 5GHz channels that are also used by nearby Wi-Fi networks. Head into the configuration pages of your router and change the following settings to see if it changes your Steam Deck's connectivity issues.

2.4GHz and 5GHz channel: By default, your router will be using channels in the middle of the spectrum spread. Try moving them down to a smaller number, to avoid being on congested channels. We recommend trying a smaller number first, as some users have reported issues with higher channel numbers, especially on the 5GHz band.

By default, your router will be using channels in the middle of the spectrum spread. Try moving them down to a smaller number, to avoid being on congested channels. We recommend trying a smaller number first, as some users have reported issues with higher channel numbers, especially on the 5GHz band. 5GHz channel width: If you have a newer Wi-Fi router, your 5GHz channel might be set to channel width options of 20/40/80/160MHz. If so, try changing this down so that only the 20/40/80GHz options are selected, as Steam Deck users have reported issues with the 160GHz channel width setting.

If you have a newer Wi-Fi router, your 5GHz channel might be set to channel width options of 20/40/80/160MHz. If so, try changing this down so that only the 20/40/80GHz options are selected, as Steam Deck users have reported issues with the 160GHz channel width setting. Authentication protocol: Valve has identified potential Wi-Fi issues with PEAP or WEP authentication. If your Wi-Fi router is using one of these, set it to WPA2 or the newer WPA3 if available.

Valve has continuously improved the Steam Deck's software since launch, and many of those updates included fixes for Wi-Fi bugs that could stop you from connecting to your network or drop the connection every so often. If you're able to connect to Wi-Fi, try looking to see if there is a system update ready.

1. Tap on the Menu icon at the bottom-left of the screen, then on Settings.

2. Select System from the left-hand menu, then select Check For Updates and install any waiting updates.

3. Select Restart and wait for your Steam Deck to apply the update and restart.

Disable Wi-Fi power saving mode on the Steam Deck

One other common reason the Steam Deck may lose Wi-Fi connection, especially on the 5GHz band, is the power-saving features. This is straightforward to turn off, but does require you to enable Developer Mode on the console.

1. Open the Steam Deck Settings menu and select System. Select the toggle next to Developer Mode so that it turns green.

2. Scroll the left menu down so that you see the Developer menu option, and make sure the toggle next to Enable Wifi Power Management is turned off (gray).

3. Reboot your Steam Deck.

You can also unlock faster download speeds

Simply change the default DNS servers

The Steam Deck has Wi-Fi 5 on the Steam Deck LCD, and Wi-Fi 6E on the Steam Deck OLED version, but sometimes you might notice that your download speeds are a fraction of what they should be. If this sounds familiar, there is a fairly simple fix that will get your downloads back to normal.

1. Press the Steam button and navigate to Settings from the left menu.

2. Select Downloads and hit the toggle next to Limit Bandwidth, and put a large number like 10,000,000.

3. Now, head over to the Desktop mode, and make some advanced tweaks to the default Wi-Fi settings menus.

4. Hold the Power button down until the menu pops up, then select Switch to Desktop.

5. Click on the Wi-Fi symbol in the bottom-right corner, then click on the Settings icon.

6. On the configuration menu that opens, select BSSID and select the only option in the dropdown menu that opens. Then, select Restrict to device and select the only option on the dropdown menu that appears.

7. Select the IPv4 tab, then click on the Other DNS Servers field and enter 8.8.8.8, then select Apply at the bottom-right. Finally, restart your Steam Deck.

That should have your Steam Deck's Wi-Fi humming along near the maximum speeds that your network can support. When I tried this out, it made a significant difference to the speeds of downloads from Steam's servers, improving them to the levels I'm used to on my gaming PC.