There are many apps you can download on your Mac, both from Apple and from third parties. But when you run into an issue while trying to download an app, it can be pretty frustrating. One of the messages you might come across is “macOS cannot verify that this app is free from malware.” What does this mean? Should you download the app anyway? We’re here to help break it down for you so you can enjoy all the apps you want on your computer.

What does the “macOS cannot verify that this app is free from malware” error message mean?

Basically, this message pops up when Apple’s Gatekeeper feature is not able to verify the authenticity and safety of the app. It could be because of the source from where the app is being downloaded, or if the app itself has a corrupt or invalid digital signature. Sometimes, this isn’t a cause for worry. But other times, it’s a warning that could be warranted, as the app may contain malware or a virus.

Apple implemented Gatekeeper as an extra measure of security to keep your operating system safe. Before you try to run anything on your computer, Gatekeeper will act as, well, a gatekeeper, searching for possible security issues. The issue with this is that it can sometimes be too strict, for example, blocking apps that simply don’t come from the official App Store or haven’t been previously approved by Apple.

You’ll encounter this with legitimate apps, including ones developed by your own company, if the app developers have not created the right certificates and digital signatures for approval from Apple. If you’re confident the app is fine and want to download it anyway, you can proceed regardless of the message about being unable to verify the app. But it’s wise not to do so if the app is from an unknown or untrusted source. Gatekeeper is there, after all, for a good reason.

How to disable Gatekeeper

If you are confident that you know where you’re downloading apps from and don’t want to be saddled with the message every time you download something, you can disable Gatekeeper altogether.

With older macOS versions

Select the Apple icon at the top, left of your screen. Select System Settings. Select Privacy & Security. Under Allow apps downloaded from, select Anywhere (the option will only be available on older OSs).

With newer macOS versions

Open a Finder window. Select Applications (expand Favorites if you don't see it). Select Utilities. Select Terminal. When the box pops up, type sudo spctl --master-disable and hit Return. Then follow the steps listed above.

Should you disable Gatekeeper?

Whether your Mac is an older model or a newer one running macOS Sequoia, it’s strongly suggested that you should not disable Gatekeeper to ensure that your Mac remains free of malware and viruses. But if you absolutely must do it in order to be able to download an essential app that you know is from a trusted source, and you aren’t able to download it otherwise, you can follow these steps. It’s a good idea to reverse it and switch the settings back once you’re done.

Keep your Mac protected

Whichever route you go, it's important to keep your Mac protected and secure. It's a good idea to add an additional layer of security with apps like CleanMyMac X, which can scan your computer and recommend fixes, including getting rid of any malware and viruses that might be present. Also, make sure to always keep your macOS up to date, and never click on a link to download an app from an untrusted source. If it’s an app that you want to get, first check the official App Store or the developer’s website directly to find a way to download it, rather than clicking a suspicious link.

There are so many great must-have apps you should install on your Mac that, unless it’s a very specific app for your company, the apps you'll generally need should be in the App Store or as an alternative version available with all the proper certificates and signatures so you don't end up seeing this frustrating message.