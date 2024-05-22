Faulty or corrupted drivers can cause a ton of problems on Windows PCs, and issues with network adapters are the worst. I say that because once the internet stops working on your computer, you can't even browse the web to look for a solution. If you try running the Windows troubleshooter and get the Windows could not find a driver for your network adapter message, that means your network drivers are corrupted. It's an all too common error and one that can happen even on the best laptops.

Here's how you can fix it though and get back to using the internet on your computer.

Reinstall network adapter drivers

Reinstalling drivers is very similar to the infamous "turning it off then on again" concept. If Windows straight up refuses to detect your network adapter (a component that connects your computer to the internet), the quickest fix is to actually uninstall and then reinstall the drivers. Here's how it works.

From the Start menu, search for Device Manager and click the first result. Click Network adapters to expand the branch. Under the Network adapters branch, look for your network adapter and right-click it. It should be titled something along the lines of Intel or Realtek Ethernet controller. If you use Wi-Fi, it should say Wireless AC or something similar. After right-clicking your network adapter, select Uninstall Device from the subsequent menu. Don't worry, this won't break anything on your computer. Your network adapter should now disappear from the list. From the toolbar at the top in Device Manager, click Action, and select Scan for hardware changes. This will automatically reinstall the network adapter and its drivers. For good measure, restart your computer after you complete the above steps.

This method should fix most of your internet-related issues. After you uninstall the network adapter, the scan for hardware changes command prompts Windows to check the system for any connected hardware. This includes your NIC (network interface card). As long as your physical network adapter itself is fine, it will work properly.

Manually reinstall network drivers

If the automatic driver reinstallation method does not work, you can manually install the drivers on your computer. The only problem with this approach is that you'll need a second computer to download the drivers, since they live on the internet which your computer currently cannot access. You can then move them to a USB drive, plug the USB into the computer you're having problems with, and launch the driver file to run the update there. Here's how to get this done:

On the PC you're having problems with, search for Device Manager from the Start menu and click the first result. Click Network adapters to expand the branch. Look for your network adapter under the Network adapters branch, write its name down somewhere for reference, then right click to Uninstall. Now, switch over to a different computer and Google your network adapter's name. Click the first result. Make sure you're downloading the driver from a verified source. If you have a Realtek adapter, you can download the drivers from this site. Intel drivers can be found here. You should now have a zip file that contains the network drivers. Extract the zip file, and move the contents over to your USB drive. Safely remove the USB, and plug it into the computer you're having internet issues with. Double-click the EXE file to open the file you need. It should either be titled Setup or Intel Wired/Wireless Driver. Follow the on-screen prompts to begin installing the network drivers. Close

Let the program do its thing, and you should have the right drivers installed in under a minute. Hopefully, this fixes the network adapter and returns your internet access. If not, there are a few other fixes you could try.

Perform a system restore

A system restore will only work in this case if you have previously set up a restore point while the network adapter was functioning properly. It's a long shot, but one that is worth trying if the two methods above fail. If you haven't set up a restore point yet, once your system is working well again, you may want to do so in order to assist in future situations like this. But here's how to restore if you have this function set up already:

From the Start menu, search for system restore, and click the first result that pops up. In the System Properties window, select System Restore. Select the Recommend restore to restore your PC to a previous state. This will undo any changes you made to your PC after the restore point was created. Keep in mind that this might also remove certain programs you installed after the restore point, but it shouldn't impact your data. Click Next to continue. Windows will ask you for confirmation, so click Finish. After the restore is complete, Windows will reboot your computer and restore it to the state it was in when the restore point was created.

There is a chance that the driver itself was the only thing corrupted sometime after the restore point. In that case, a system restore might just work.

Reset your network

A network reset in Windows will remove any network adapters (Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth), and reinstall them with their original settings and configurations. This fix could work to restore the network adapter drivers, as it essentially restores your entire network configuration to factory settings. However, since it restores your entire network settings, it will also remove your VPN configurations if you have that set up.

Press Win + I on your keyboard to launch the Settings app. Select Network & internet from the left sidebar. From this page, select Advanced network settings at the very bottom. Click Network reset. Read the description telling you what a network reset will do to your PC, then click Reset now. Click Yes on the confirmation box that pops up.

Change power management settings

If you've tried all the above fixes and your network adapter still isn't working, there's a chance you'll have to tweak the power management settings. To save power and battery life on laptops, Windows may deactivate your network adapter if you're using a power-saving mode. Fortunately, you can individually adjust power management settings for the network adapter with a few clicks.

Launch Device Manager by searching for it in the Start menu. Expand the Network adapters branch, and right-click your network adapter. Select Properties from the subsequent menu. Click the Power Management tab. Un-check the box that says Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power.

With some motherboards, the BIOS only allows the network adapter to be on or off — there is no sleep state. As a result, the power saving feature for your network adapter should be disabled by default.

Regaining access to the internet

If none of the methods in this guide work, there's a high chance that there is something wrong with the network adapter itself. A telltale sign is if it doesn't even show up in Device Manager. You might want to contact your PC manufacturer and ask for support in this case. It's also worth checking in with your internet service provider after you have exhausted all troubleshooting methods. If you really need an internet connection sooner rather than later though, consider getting a USB Wi-Fi adapter.