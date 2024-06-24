Troubleshooting issues in Windows 11, unfortunately, will be part of the experience of using a laptop or a desktop. Some issues are certainly more annoying than others. One category that always irritates me is anything to do with networking, as it can take multiple troubleshooting steps to resolve even basic issues. Maybe you've upgraded your Wi-Fi router, or set up a mesh network, and you've noticed that Windows is saying it could not automatically detect this network's proxy settings. Or, perhaps you've been using your laptop at school or work, and received this error when connecting back to your home network. Whatever the circumstances, this issue can be fixed fairly quickly, and I've highlighted the most useful troubleshooting steps below.

Try restarting your computer and router

There's a reason “have you tried turning it off and on again” is the first suggestion

Network settings can glitch occasionally, and a simple reboot of your computer and router can clear the issue and get you back online. We recommend powering down your Windows computer completely first, then rebooting your Wi-Fi router. If your router has a companion app, you can use that to restart things. The easiest way to do a full reset if you can access your router easily would be to unplug the power to the router completely, wait for 20 seconds or so for any residual power to drain, then plug it back into the socket.

Once the router has booted and is broadcasting its Wi-Fi signal again, turn your computer back on and see if the problem has been resolved. If it was caused by a temporary issue, your laptop or desktop should be able to access the internet again without an error about proxy server settings.

Check the network settings

Proxy settings or IP and DNS issues can cause this error

If restarting your Windows computer didn't resolve the error, the first thing to check is the Windows network proxy settings. The steps below are for Windows 11; the Proxy settings are in the same place in Windows 10, but you will see the option in the left sidebar instead.

Open Settings, navigate to Network & internet, and click on Proxy from the list in the right-hand pane. If the toggle next to Automatically detect settings is already enabled, leave it on. If not, click the toggle to turn it on. Use setup script should be set to Off, unless you know your network uses one. And Use a proxy server should also be set to Off, for most networks. If you're still not getting online, try toggling Automatically detect settings to off, then try reconnecting.

For most home networks, setting the options in the network proxy menu to these values will fix the issue. If you know you need a proxy for some networks, like those in a business or school environment, you'll want to check in with the IT administrators to get the correct settings for those networks. They'll also be able to help with issues related to not being able to connect if the settings are correct.

Try the Network and Internet troubleshooter

Windows has an inbuilt troubleshooter for many common issues, and the network troubleshooter could fix your proxy woes. In Windows 10 and Windows 11, right-clicking on the network connection icon on the taskbar will give you a message about troubleshooting. That will run the troubleshooting app, and give you some ideas for fixing the issues it finds.

Open the Start menu and search for Troubleshooting, then select the app that shows up. Select Other troubleshooters from the app. Select the Network and Internet troubleshooter and click on Run. In Windows 10, this might be named Network Adapter. You can also open the troubleshooter by right-clicking on the internet icon on the taskbar, then selecting Diagnose network problems. The troubleshooter will check your network and give you recommendations for fixing it if it finds any issues.

Check for malware

Another reason for your computer to suddenly start saying it can't find proxy settings is if it is infected by malware. If you get the Windows could not detect this network's proxy settings notification often, or on every reboot, it's time to scan your computer for malware and viruses. Microsoft Defender is part of every Windows 11 install, free, and should clear most infections. For another line of defense, try scanning with Malwarebytes, which detects a wider range of potentially unwanted programs. If either of the scans discovers something, follow the instructions given to cleanse the infection and see if your network connects normally again.

Reset your network settings

After trying the steps above, the final thing to try is resetting all settings associated with networking on your computer. This should clear any persistent settings issues, with the proviso that it will wipe out every network setting, so you'll have to manually reconnect to your Wi-Fi or any other saved networks you normally use.

This will reset all networking settings on your computer, so if you have specific configurations for VPNs, work, or school network environments, make sure you have a copy of the setup instructions handy.

Open Settings and navigate to the Network & internet tab. Select Advanced network settings at the bottom of the list. In Windows 10, select the Status tab, then select Network reset. Select Network reset. Select Reset now and wait for your computer to reboot.

Now you'll have to reconnect to every network you previously had saved, but the issue with proxy settings should be gone.

Windows proxy detection issues should now be no sweat to resolve

Windows networking issues are never fun to experience. It is especially strange if you don't know what a proxy is, or are sure that you've never used one on your computer, which makes Windows telling you it can't detect the settings even more mysterious. If your school or workplace does use proxies, it's best to check in with their IT department, so they can help you get your internet connection working again. Otherwise, the troubleshooting steps in this guide should have gotten you back online. Let us know in the comments which tip worked for you!