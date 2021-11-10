XDA Basics: How to forget a Wi-Fi network on a Mac
November 10, 2021 10:00am Comment

XDA Basics: How to forget a Wi-Fi network on a Mac

Macs are Apple’s personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. Protecting your MacBook Pro with a case will only make it last longer, so make sure to buy one if you haven’t yet. Sometimes you change your Wi-Fi router, password, or network name, and the list of saved networks keeps on growing. Or maybe you’re relocating and will no longer be needing to connect to your old networks. Regardless of your reasons, here’s how to forget a Wi-Fi network on a Mac.

How to forget a Wi-Fi network on a Mac

change password on macOS Mac 1

  • Launch the System Preferences app from the Launcher or Spotlight Search. Alternatively, you can hit the Apple logo in the top left corner and click on System Preferences afterwards.

forget wifi network macOS 1

  • Click on Network, towards the bottom left corner.

forget wifi network macOS 2

  • To get to this screen, you can alternatively click on the Wi-Fi icon in the menubar, followed by Network Preferences.

forget wifi network macOS 3

  • Make sure Wi-Fi is selected in the sidebar.

forget wifi network macOS 4

  • Click on Advanced, towards the bottom right corner.
  • In the top bar, make sure you’re in the first section, titled Wi-Fi.

forget wifi network macOS 5

  • You will find a list of saved Wi-Fi networks. Click on the one you want to forget.

forget wifi network macOS 6

  • Hit on the minus (-) button right below the list.

forget wifi network macOS 7

  • Confirm you want to remove the network.

forget wifi network macOS 8

  • Voila! You’re all set, and the network will be removed from the list. It’s worth mentioning that if you have Keychain iCloud sync enabled, then the Wi-Fi network will be forgotten across all of your Apple devices.

Next time you want to connect to the forgotten network, you will be have to enter your password again. Once you connect, the Wi-Fi network will be saved on all of your Apple devices again, assuming you’re using Keychain in iCloud.

Do you usually remove unused Wi-Fi networks from your Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleApple MacBook AirApple MacBook ProiMacMacmac minimacOSXDA Basics

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached via [email protected] or the provided social links.

Load Comments