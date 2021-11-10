XDA Basics: How to forget a Wi-Fi network on a Mac

Macs are Apple's personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. Sometimes you change your Wi-Fi router, password, or network name, and the list of saved networks keeps on growing. Or maybe you're relocating and will no longer be needing to connect to your old networks. Regardless of your reasons, here's how to forget a Wi-Fi network on a Mac.

How to forget a Wi-Fi network on a Mac

Launch the System Preferences app from the Launcher or Spotlight Search. Alternatively, you can hit the Apple logo in the top left corner and click on System Preferences afterwards.

Click on Network, towards the bottom left corner.

To get to this screen, you can alternatively click on the Wi-Fi icon in the menubar, followed by Network Preferences.

Make sure Wi-Fi is selected in the sidebar.

Click on Advanced, towards the bottom right corner.

In the top bar, make sure you’re in the first section, titled Wi-Fi.

You will find a list of saved Wi-Fi networks. Click on the one you want to forget.

Hit on the minus (-) button right below the list.

Confirm you want to remove the network.

Voila! You’re all set, and the network will be removed from the list. It’s worth mentioning that if you have Keychain iCloud sync enabled, then the Wi-Fi network will be forgotten across all of your Apple devices.

Next time you want to connect to the forgotten network, you will be have to enter your password again. Once you connect, the Wi-Fi network will be saved on all of your Apple devices again, assuming you’re using Keychain in iCloud.

