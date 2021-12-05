XDA Basics: How to format an SD card on a Mac

Apple computers — Macs — are known for their premium builds and capability. Take the new MacBook Pro models as an example; they’re extremely powerful, energy efficient, and merely unrivaled. It’s important to keep your Mac protected from scratches and dust, so take a look on our list of best MacBook Pro cases. SD cards are a convenient way to transfer data to and from DSLR cameras. Formatting them on macOS is a simple process, and it’s easier than manually deleting all of the files stored on them. Here’s how to format an SD card on a Mac.

How to format an SD card on a Mac

Make sure your SD card is connected to your Mac.

Launch the Disk Utility app that comes pre-installed on your Mac. It’s usually in the Utilities folder, but if you can’t find it, you can also use Spotlight Search.



In the sidebar (on the left), you will find a list of all connected storages. Find your SD card and click on it.



Once you do, you will find an Erase button in the middle of the top section. Hit it.



You will be prompted to enter the name of the SD card and choose the type of formatting operation. Enter its name.

Choose ExFAT as the operation you want it to undergo, as it’s compatible with a wide range of SD cards.



Once you fill in the required details, click on Erase.

The process will then start. How long it takes depends on the SD card and the amount of data on it. It shouldn’t take too long. though.

Once it’s over, you will see an alert stating so. Click on Done.

Voila! Your SD card is as good as new now.

Formatting ensures that all files and folders stored on an SD card are completely destroyed and removed. It’s always a better idea than manual deletion, assuming you don’t want to keep any files on it.