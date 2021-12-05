XDA Basics: How to format an SD card on a Mac
Apple computers — Macs — are known for their premium builds and capability. Take the new MacBook Pro models as an example; they’re extremely powerful, energy efficient, and merely unrivaled. It’s important to keep your Mac protected from scratches and dust, so take a look on our list of best MacBook Pro cases. SD cards are a convenient way to transfer data to and from DSLR cameras. Formatting them on macOS is a simple process, and it’s easier than manually deleting all of the files stored on them. Here’s how to format an SD card on a Mac.
How to format an SD card on a Mac
- Make sure your SD card is connected to your Mac.
- Launch the Disk Utility app that comes pre-installed on your Mac. It’s usually in the Utilities folder, but if you can’t find it, you can also use Spotlight Search.
- In the sidebar (on the left), you will find a list of all connected storages. Find your SD card and click on it.
- Once you do, you will find an Erase button in the middle of the top section. Hit it.
- You will be prompted to enter the name of the SD card and choose the type of formatting operation. Enter its name.
- Choose ExFAT as the operation you want it to undergo, as it’s compatible with a wide range of SD cards.
- Once you fill in the required details, click on Erase.
- The process will then start. How long it takes depends on the SD card and the amount of data on it. It shouldn’t take too long. though.
- Once it’s over, you will see an alert stating so. Click on Done.
- Voila! Your SD card is as good as new now.
Formatting ensures that all files and folders stored on an SD card are completely destroyed and removed. It’s always a better idea than manual deletion, assuming you don’t want to keep any files on it.